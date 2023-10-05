Lisette Vincent-Jones stars in home loss for Whitby Hockey Club Ladies against Sunderland Broom

Debutant Abbie Dixon scores Whitby's first goal of the season, in the game against Sunderland, with Lisette Vincent-Jones (right).

The match was tough and started off very fast paced - Whitby were struggling to find formation and keep up with the play of Sunderland. This resulted in an early goal being scored and Whitby on the back foot early on in the game.

The home team fought back seeing some terrific play, the team were just very unlucky not to find the back of the net before Broom swept in a further two goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain and goalkeeper Kirsty Dixon faced a penalty flick, which she took on with confidence and caused the Broom player to hit the bar.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitby defend a corner.

Just before half-time Lisette Vincent-Jones intercepted a ball from a Broom player which went across their goal-line, Vincent-Jones was able to get her stick on it and send the ball to Abbie Dixon, who was playing her first game for the squad and she finished off the goal.

This left the half-time score 3-1.

The second half saw Whitby more organised and with a change in formation the squad looked fierce. Everyone played valiantly and the team were very unlucky not to score some more goals. Broom found the back of the Whitby net one final time leaving the end score 4-1.

The home squad were disappointed in the score but we know what to work on for next week.