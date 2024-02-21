Local cricket legend retires

This month sees the retirement of a man who must be one of the longest serving members of local cricket. Alan Thompson has been a member of Lealholm Cricket Club for 65 years; groundsman for 40 years and caretaker of Lealholm Cricket Pavilion for 25 years.

At the age of 81, Alan has decided to hand over the practical duties he has performed for so long but to continue to play a valued role on the club committee.

As an expression of their appreciation, the people of Lealholm presented Alan with a retirement card showing a montage of photographs of the cricket team, pavilion and sports field, signed by his friends and neighbours and members of the club, some of whom have now moved away from the village. A collection of £300 was also presented, which Alan has generously donated to Cancer Research. Thanks are due to Keith and Janis Harrison who arranged for Alan's long and dedicated service to be recognised.