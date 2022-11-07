Lookout Sirens edge past Little Pearls Hurricanes in Scarborough Netball League thriller

Lookout Sirens netted a dramatic win against Little Pearls Hurricanes in the Scarborough Ladies Netball League

This was a very close and hard-fought game throughout, the first quarter going the way of Sirens, sponsored by The Lookout on the Pier, with some great forward movement up the court from new signing Laura Fisher with the help of WA Sharron Agar.

Hurricanes’ Laura Noon helping her team keep in with a shout at the end of the quarter, Sirens leading 9-5.

The second quarter saw a swap round for the two Hurricanes shooters, Danni Kendrick (player of match) and Jade Sprintall this bringing them back into the match even with the efforts of Sirens player of the match Bex Wilkinson.

Another new player for Sirens, Charlotte Simpson at wing, was effective at keeping her opponent at bay but the Hurricanes ploughed on to a lead going into half-time 14-11 in front.

The third quarter started after a few changes from both teams but the impetus stayed with Hurricanes with the ball very much in their half most of the quarter, showing great shooting from the shooters and going into a healthy lead for the last quarter 24-17.

The final quarter saw Sirens come out fighting, Jo Smith at wing managing to get some interceptions in and pushing up the court and teaming up with centre Leanne Anderson and the shooters, Rach Pashby and Jaine Bickerdike who managed to get some great long range and close up shots in bringing the scores ever closer.

At the final whistle Lookout Sirens came out the winners of this close run match 28-26.

The teams would like to thank the umpires Hattie and Candy.

Phoenix netted a 35-10 win in their match against Rumours.

Phoenix won the first Centre pass and play commenced Phoenix C Abbie Magson was quick to pass the ball to Phoenix GA Sarah Watts which resulted in the first goal being scored by Phoenix GS Liv Woodhead.

Rumours quickly took their first Centre pass but this was intercepted by Phoenix resulting in another goal for phoenix.

Rumours soon intercepted a Phoenix Centre but phoenix were quick to respond and their defence soon came back and play passed back into phoenix hands which led to another goal by Woodhead.

Phoenix dominated play in the first quarter with their experience of playing together being shown on court resulting in a score of 11-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Play was switched up in the second quarter with a change to Phoenix attack and defence.

Rumours were quick off the mark, scoring a quick goal.

There was some lovely shooting by Rumours GA but Phoenix were hot off the mark and interceptions resulted in some more goals being scored by them and Phoenix led 19-8 by half-time.

The third quarter saw some quick play by both teams and fighting spirit being displayed on court with Phoenix scoring 10 goals.

The last quarter saw a couple of Rumours Centre passes intercepted by Watts resulting in further goals for Phoenix and some rebounds converted into goals which saw the final score being 35-10 to Phoenix