Louis Fell hits form as Premier Club A see off Mavericks 9-1 in Scarborough Table Tennis League first division

Premier Wolves, from left, Seb Richards, Phoebe O'Brien, Jack Evans.

Fell won his three singles matches at a canter, none of his opponents coming close to taking a set off him. Pete Kirk came close to matching Fell’s form, winning three matches for the drop of one set, writes Karl Cousins.

A win in the doubles and a Naomi Edwards’ brace took Premier Club’s total to nine. Dale Symons beat Edwards for Mavericks’ solitary point. The emphatic win for Premier Club A meant they narrowed Corinthians’ lead at the top of the table to two points.

Corinthians edged past Premier Club B 6-4.

Glenn Hodgson beat Club’s Tim Penrose in five sets (11-7, 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9), in the match of the night. The win set Hodgson up for a player of the match performance with three singles wins, and a win in partnership with Gary Connolly in the doubles.

Connolly’s brace was enough to take Corinthians to six points to win it. Club B’s points were provided by Derek Elliot (two), and a win each for Penrose and Gerald Smith.

In Division Two, Net Prophets soundly beat a spirited Premier Vikings side to move to second in the table.

Net Prophets’ Nigel Escreet and Nigel Chandley both hit trebles on their way to a 9-1 win. Lester Smith got Vikings on the scoreboard with a win over Simon Boddy, who got two wins for the Prophets.

Junior Benja Buric shone for Vikings but lost in five sets to Escreet and Boddy.

Whitby Endeavour beat Eraserblades A 9-1.

Whitby’s Graham Cripps needed all of his patience to beat both Adam Pietrzyk and Tony Craven in epic five-set matches. Another win, over Brian Goodliffe, sealed his treble. A treble for Graeme Williams and a brace for Kevin Barleycorn rubber-stamped Whitby’s dominance.

Pietrzyk defeated Barleycorn for Eraserblade’s point.

All-junior side Premier Wolves edged Picadore A 6-4.