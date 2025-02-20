​Louise Taylor and James Briggs lead the way for Bridlington Road Runners at Sledmere’s East Yorkshire Cross Country League race

Louise Taylor was the first BRR lady home at Sledmere and second lady overall.

The re-arranged East Yorkshire Cross Country League race at Sledmere took place on Sunday.​

Sixteen Bridlington Road Runners headed out to brave the icy chill wind to tackle the tough course, which is based around the ground of Sledmere House. The course takes on several terrains from chalk to grass and many other underfoot obstacles for the runners to compete with.

James Briggs was the first Brid Road Runners male in a time of 44 minutes 51 seconds with James Wilson clocking a time of 45 minutes 17 seconds and Paul Good 46 minutes 31 seconds in the top three spots for the Brid club.

For the second week in succession for the BRR ladies it was another strong run from Louise Taylor who took first female for the club in 51 minutes 16 seconds and second female overall at the event.

James Wilson led the way for BRR at Sledmere

Close behind as second BRR lady was Miriam Ireland in 53 minutes 31 seconds and running strong again to take third place for BRR was Clare Gummerson in 56 minutes 24 seconds.

With only more race to go, which is held at Sewerby later in March, hosted by Brid Road Runners, the BRR men’s team currently sit in fifth place in the East Yorkshire Cross Country League with the ladies in a very respective fifth position.

Sunday saw just four of the club’s members in action with Alan McFarlane and Andy Baker tackling the See York Run York Bloodaxe Challenge.

This is an event where you can run as many laps as you wish in the two-hour time-frame allowed.

Bridlington Road Runners line up at the East Yorkshire Cross Country League race at Sledmere on Sunday.

Baker ran 22 laps in 1 hour 54 minutes 30 seconds with clubmate McFarlane completing 23 laps in 1 hour 57 minutes 4 seconds.

At the Wombwell 5-mile Graham Lonsdale and Janet Downes were in action.

Graham completed the event in 40:29, with Janet finishing in 54:22.

The club are appealing to find some previous runners who ran the first cross country 30 years ago, they are invited to the presentation after the Sewerby event.

The names are Peter Williams, Ken Gilson, Jason Fielding, D Dennison, Kevin Rafferty and S Zipfel, if anyone knows these individuals please can they contact the club’s social media page or the club directly at [email protected]