Lyn Gent's comeback capped by brilliant Bridlington Road Runners Constable Handicap win

Lyn Gent was a popular winner in the Bridlington Road Runners Constable Handicap

Forty seniors competed in a 10k race which started on the seafront and headed to Sewerby and Danes Dyke. Runners were handicapped with the slower ones setting off first, to give everyone an equal chance.

First back to the finish line was Lyn Gent, a popular winner, having fought back bravely after injuries and illness. Almost 25 seconds later David Pring took second overall and the men’s title.

Mary Yates secured third, followed by David Foster and Richard Kirkpatrick who completed the men’s podium. Susan Bond in sixth was third female. Phill Taylor, Simon Walters and Simon Ellerker were the three fastest finishers, but their handicaps left them well down the field. Only a handful of seconds separated Mim Ireland and Clare Gummerson in the battle for fastest female.

The Bridlington Road Runners line up at the Burton Constable Handicap last Sunday

The juniors tackled a one-mile route, Ralphie Denham was first to the finish-line and he shared top spot in the handicap rankings with Hope Adams. Brooke Adams and Kyra Leary, Alfie Verner and Tyler Choat also finished towards the top of the standings. The fastest times came from Becky Miller, Ben Edwards and Erin Gummerson.