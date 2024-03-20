Marathon effort by Scarborough Athletic Club star Rebecca in Barcelona
Robert Grainger competed in his very first half marathon, at the Elche Half-Marathon at Alicante, that claims to be the very first road race for this distance in the world, writes Mick Thompson.
He finished in a good debut time of 1 hour 48 minutes and 57 seconds.
Glynn Hewitt and Ian Beaver competed in the Thirsk 10-Mile Road Race.
Glynn headed Ian in 66.49 and 74th overall of 531, and Ian followed in 79th overall with a 67.09 PB.
Five SAC members competed in the Vale of York 10-mile Road Race.
Chris Waite was first to finish for the club in 45th overall of 333 in a PB 69.48.
He was followed by: Martin Pepworth 176th and a PB 86.04, Ellie Waite 312nd in 113.55 and Adrian Anderson 313rd in 113.55.
Mandy Pepworth completed the five-mile race in a race distance PB of 76.19 and eighth Over-55.
Twenty-eight club members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham
Rob Powell was first for the club in 11th overall of 157, first Over-50 and in a PB time.
The club’s females were led home by Nikki Carr Walls, who was the first-placed female overall of 69.
Other Male Results; A. Padgham 13th, J. Waite 1st 11-14, M. Rutt 20th, D. Field 1st Over-60, D. Lester 5th Over-50, M. Pepworth 2nd Over-55, D. Fox 1st Over-70, P. Northedge 1st Over-75, P. Barnard 7th Over-55, A. Blackman 5th Over-40, P. Grahamslaw 6th Over-60, M. Padgham 7th Over-65, A. Atkinson 11th Over-50
Other Female Results; K. Wilkinson 3rd Over-45, C. Bilton 4th Over-45, F. Carr 2nd 11-14, M. Padgham 1st Over-60, G. Glegg 1st Over-65, L.Lester 5th Over-45, S. Vaughan 4th Over-40, S, Villiers 4th Over-60, M. Pepworth 5th Over-55, N.Edmond 6th Ovrr-55, S. Carr 8th Over-60, E. Waite 6th Over-40, E. Fordyce 8th Over-50
Helpers; C. Bilton, H.Butterworth, E. Fordyce, R. Glover, H. Grainger, Chloe Waite, Chris Waite
At Sewerby parkrun, Pauline Elliott was 43rd female overall of 100 and seventh-placed Over-45.
Other results: Hiede Coates 8th Over-45, Linda Hinchliffe 7th Over-50, Mary Slater 1st Over-75
At Dalby parkrun Robert Preston was seventh overall of 158 and Sam Forbes 12th.
Whitby: Harry Whitehouse 2nd Over-70
Oldham: Kevin Hutchings 8th Over-55
Stockley Park: Wendy Pattison 3rd Over-50