Marathon effort by Scarborough Athletic Club star Rebecca in Barcelona

Scarborough Athletic Club star Rebecca in Barcelona

Robert Grainger competed in his very first half marathon, at the Elche Half-Marathon at Alicante, that claims to be the very first road race for this distance in the world, writes Mick Thompson.

He finished in a good debut time of 1 hour 48 minutes and 57 seconds.

Glynn Hewitt and Ian Beaver competed in the Thirsk 10-Mile Road Race.

Rebecca Dent at the Barcelona Marathon.

Glynn headed Ian in 66.49 and 74th overall of 531, and Ian followed in 79th overall with a 67.09 PB.

Five SAC members competed in the Vale of York 10-mile Road Race.

Chris Waite was first to finish for the club in 45th overall of 333 in a PB 69.48.

He was followed by: Martin Pepworth 176th and a PB 86.04, Ellie Waite 312nd in 113.55 and Adrian Anderson 313rd in 113.55.

Glynn Hewitt was in action at the Thirsk 10-mile race

Mandy Pepworth completed the five-mile race in a race distance PB of 76.19 and eighth Over-55.

Twenty-eight club members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham

Rob Powell was first for the club in 11th overall of 157, first Over-50 and in a PB time.

The club’s females were led home by Nikki Carr Walls, who was the first-placed female overall of 69.

Other Male Results; A. Padgham 13th, J. Waite 1st 11-14, M. Rutt 20th, D. Field 1st Over-60, D. Lester 5th Over-50, M. Pepworth 2nd Over-55, D. Fox 1st Over-70, P. Northedge 1st Over-75, P. Barnard 7th Over-55, A. Blackman 5th Over-40, P. Grahamslaw 6th Over-60, M. Padgham 7th Over-65, A. Atkinson 11th Over-50

Other Female Results; K. Wilkinson 3rd Over-45, C. Bilton 4th Over-45, F. Carr 2nd 11-14, M. Padgham 1st Over-60, G. Glegg 1st Over-65, L.Lester 5th Over-45, S. Vaughan 4th Over-40, S, Villiers 4th Over-60, M. Pepworth 5th Over-55, N.Edmond 6th Ovrr-55, S. Carr 8th Over-60, E. Waite 6th Over-40, E. Fordyce 8th Over-50

Helpers; C. Bilton, H.Butterworth, E. Fordyce, R. Glover, H. Grainger, Chloe Waite, Chris Waite

At Sewerby parkrun, Pauline Elliott was 43rd female overall of 100 and seventh-placed Over-45.

Other results: Hiede Coates 8th Over-45, Linda Hinchliffe 7th Over-50, Mary Slater 1st Over-75

At Dalby parkrun Robert Preston was seventh overall of 158 and Sam Forbes 12th.

Whitby: Harry Whitehouse 2nd Over-70

Oldham: Kevin Hutchings 8th Over-55