Mark Thomas and Fay Hethershaw lead the way at Westwood cross country league race

Shirley Field in action at Beverley Westwood

The men’s team was led by Mark Thomas who was 13th male and overall of 282 finishers, writes Mick Thompson.

He was followed by Paul Lawton 20th, Glyn Hewitt 32nd, Ian Spence 37th, Simon Burnley 52nd and Dale Hepples 61st male, who closed in for the team that was sixth.

The women’s team was led by Fay Hetherington who was 14th female overall and 3rd Over-50.

Paul Lawton in action at Beverley

She was followed by England Over-65 International Sue Haslam who was 17th and 1st Over-65, Jane Hamp 49th and 2nd O 60. Sally Kingscott was 78th and closed in for the team which finished eighth.

Shirley Field backed up the team in 87th and 2nd O60.

Other men’s results: L Wood 83rd & 3rd O60, N. Scruton 91st & 1st O75, A. Southwick 96th, Mark May 112th, 95th.C.Bourne 123rd, D. Shipley 128th & 3rd O65, M, Whiteley 148th, D. Fox 153rd & 2nd O70, R. Lillie 156th & 3rd O70, M. Sweetlove 175th, M. Thompson 177th & 2nd O80, D. Field 178th.

Nine SAC members competed in the Cod Beck Canter Fell Race.

The men’s team was led by Paul Lawton who finished up in 13th overall of 159.

He was followed by Matt Jones in 15th, Ian Spence 16th and Andrew Robertson who completed the men’s team that was fifth, when finishing 56th and 4th Over-60.

The team was backed up by Neil Scruton 1st Over-75 and Bob Lillie 2nd Over-70.

The women’s team, which was 4th, was led by Rhona Marshall who finished 4th female overall and 2nd Over-40.