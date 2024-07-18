​Mark Thomas leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Walkington 10K

Andrew Hopper at the Ultra North 55km race.

Nine Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the Walkington 10K Road Race.​

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first finisher for the club was Mark Thomas who was 19th overall of 490 and first Over-45 in 37.32, writes Mick Thompson.

Clare O’Neil was the club’s first female after finishing 25th Female overall of 181 and third Over-45 in 49.19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All other results; Ian Spence 37.33, Anthony Gough 39.51, Ian Beaver was 1st Over-55 in an Event PB of 41.41, Nicola Doody 52.51, Peter Barnard 58.50, Lesley Lester 64.11, Andrew Doody 69.13.

Lee Wiles at the Falklands Islands 10K.

Chris Waite competed in the Newcastle Half-Marathon and after finishing 41st overall of 541 and fourth Over-45, he achieved a PB time of 89.26.

Lee Wiles competed for the club in an event 8,000 miles away at the Falklands Islands.

At the latest Winter Series 10K Road Race he finished fifth overall in 45.41.

Kevin Hutchings completed the Wilmslow Summer 10K in 54.39.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Anderson in action at the handicap series

Thirty-four SAC members competed in the fourth round of the club’s Summer Handicap Series of races, that was held on hilly 3.3-mile trail course at Ravenscar.

The first finisher on handicap was Matthew Rutt, who was followed by Claire O’Neill and Will Anderson who defied a 28-minute handicap and was the last to start. The second and third fastest males were respectively Sean Kelly and Matt Jones.

The fastest female was Rhona Marshall. Sue Haslam and Hester Butterworth were respectively second and third fastest.

Nikki Carr Walls competed in the Lyke Wake 40-mile Challenge event, which took place in the most extreme conditions this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was rain throughout, and previous rainfall led to some very boggy sections, some paved areas had rushing streams. Nikki quipped that the race conditions were the coldest and wettest she had ever experienced other than swimming in the sea!

However for the second successive year, Nikki finished as the fastest female in 7 hours 25 minutes.

Andrew Hopper competed in the Ultra North 55km Race, which started and finished at the Newcastle Quayside, and was mostly off-road.

Despite getting lost twice and covering a slightly longer distance, he finished 27th overall of 245 in 5.35.46.