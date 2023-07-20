News you can trust since 1882
Mark Thomas stars for Scarborough Athletic Club at Walkington 10K race

Ten Scarborough Athletic Club runners braved some cool and rainy weather at the popular Walkington 10K on Friday night.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 20th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
The Trown family line up with Paula Radcliffe.The Trown family line up with Paula Radcliffe.
First club member to finish was Mark Thomas who clocked 39.21 and was 28th overall of 506 and third Over-45, writes Mick Thompson.

The first female finisher for the club was Claire O’Neil who clocked 47.54 and was 27th overall of 163 females and fourth O45.

Other male results; D. Hepples 41.45, A. Padgham 47.43 PB, D. Lester 52.19 PB, A. Doody 59.07, H. Whitehouse 61.51.

Mark Thomas led the way at the Walkington 10K for Scarborough AC.Mark Thomas led the way at the Walkington 10K for Scarborough AC.
Other female results; N. Doody 54.03, H. Casey 61.02, L. Lester 62.10

Four club members competed in the Cock Howe and Beyond Fell Race, the seventh race in the Esk Valley Fell Club’s Summer Series of races, which was held around the village of Chop Gate within the North Yorks Moors National Park, and consisted of a 6.1- mile course with 1130 feet of climb.

The first finisher for the men’s team was Robert Preston in 10th, and was followed by Matt Jones in 13th and Neil Scruton 49th and 1st O75. Bob Lillie closed in for the team which was fourth in 57th and 1st O70.

Jennie and Dawn Trown took part in the Durham Summer Festival of evening races, in the 10K Open Race.

They ran together with Jennie officially timed at 57.12 and Dawn 57.17

They were later joined by their niece and club member eight-year-old Isobel Trown and her parents in a relay of 10 kilometres, consisting of families of five, with one member Under-18.

Forty teams of families took part, including that of Paula Radcliffe, who sportingly ran with the slowest of the families. She later chatted and posed for a photo with the Trowns.

Kevin Hutchings competed in the 6.5-mile Royston Trail Race, and finished in 105th overall of 208 in 62.31.

