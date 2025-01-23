Martin Hutchinson leads the way for Bridlington Road Runners at the Brass Monkey Half Marathon

From left, Brid Road Runners, Dom Bond, Martin Hutchinson and Dave Bond at the Brass Monkey Half Marathon.

​Normal service was resumed this weekend for Bridlington Road Runners as the temperatures rose to just above zero for the Brass Monkey Half Marathon in York as just over 1,800 took on the 13.5-mile route.

​The race is so popular that overall, there were 4,700 applications for the 1,800 places, the successful ones were chosen by ballot, writes Thomas Fynn.

Among the reasons for its popularity, it is a useful race for those with marathons later in the year with a flat course perfect for personal bests.

Winner Lawrence McCourt narrowly missed beating the course record by five seconds, and there was a fair contingent of Brid runners whom were successful getting into the event by the ballot process.

Chairman Martin Hutchinson led the way for the Yellow and Blacks, taking top spot in the club rankings with a time of 1:31:58. Stepping up to the challenge was Micah Gibson, putting in a challenge on the more experienced Hutchinson to complete in 1:38:26, Dave Bond completed the Brid top three in 1:38:40.

Charlotte Jallow and Lucinda Gibson represented the ladies in 2:21:28 and 2:25:45 respectively.

Sunday saw 15 youngsters take on the delayed juniors winter handicap setting off from the CYP on a circular 2 mile route, Annabelle Verner taking top spot in the Handicap from Bobby Hullah and Freddie Wilson.

Tyler Choat and Evie Lakes took the glory of fastest boy and girl, Tyler finished in 11:04, Evie only 55 seconds behind in 11:59.

The ever popular Sewerby parkrun took place on Saturday morning with a fantastic attendance of over 200, 40 of which were Brid Road Runners, another cold early start greeted the entrants to the free weekly 5k timed event and a fair headwind as they set off along the cliff tops towards the coastguard station.

First home in the Brid field was Matthew Colling in 19:21, second overall, with James Briggs and canine friend Mabel in 19:38, third overall, and Dan Cawthorn in 20:04, fourth overall, and also impressing was junior Tyler Choat in 20:16, fifth overall.

Leading the BRR ladies charge was Louise Taylor to claim first female in 21:24, Christie Trower and Pat Bielby finished the BRR top three. Representing the juniors were James Ellerker, Lily Choat, Alexander Fynn and Alfie Briggs all completing the course in very good times.

At North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun Dominic Bond was quickest for BRR, followed home by Dave and Susan Bond.

Club veterans Rob and Tina Calthorpe also took in the event, Rob completing in 40:00 with Tina in 49:11.

Graham Ellerker was the only BRR at Beverley where he completed in 24:35, Paul Good earned himself a PB at the Hull Parkrun in 18:23 and Angela Bailey ran the Oldham event finishing in 27:46.

BRR are reminded that Saturday’s Sewerby parkrun is the rescheduled Winter League Race 3 of the series, please remember to wear your club tops.