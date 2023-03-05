Martin’s Knights shock Bridlngton Table Tennis League Division Two high-flyers Mad Batters
Division Two high-flyers Mad Batters crashed to a shock 5-4 defeat against Martin’s Knights in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.
Jon Bell and Patrick Tallant scored twice and Martin Lyons a single, Robert Deegan replied with a brace plus a win from Phil Leach and Alan Fumagalli, writes Tony Wigley.
Quality Service stayed top with a 6-3 triumph over The James Gang, Kevin Raynor scored a hat-trick, Sandie Edwards struck twice and Dave Brown added one win.
Leon James claimed a double and Harrison James supplied one win for James Gang.
Service went four points clear despite a 5-4 loss to The Avengers, Raynor scored twice and one win each from Edwards and Brown.
Vicky Barton and Alan Fumagalli claimed two wins each and Delphine Kaye added a win for Avengers.
The James Gang trounced Air Benders 6-3 thanks to a Jacob James hat-trick, a Harrison James brace and one win from Leon James.
John Ockenden struck twice in reply and Tom Ryan supplied one win.
The Crazy Gang crushed Scorpions 9-0 in Division One, Caron Holdsworth, Gavin Smithies and Paul Wilkinson each returned maximums.
Leaders Cobras beat Penholders 3-1 thanks to a Chris Deegan brace and a Ben Copley win.
Rory Bagnall replied with a win for Penholders.
Barracudas retained fourth after a 6-3 victory over James Builders, Roy Hill scored a treble, Copley added one win and Tony Wigley claimed a double.#
Julian James scored twice and Jacob James one win in reply.