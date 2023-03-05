Martin’s Knights shock Bridlngton Table Tennis League Division Two high-flyers Mad Batters

Jon Bell hit a brace of wins as Martin's Knights stunned high-flying Mad Batters in Division Two PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

Jon Bell and Patrick Tallant scored twice and Martin Lyons a single, Robert Deegan replied with a brace plus a win from Phil Leach and Alan Fumagalli, writes Tony Wigley.

Quality Service stayed top with a 6-3 triumph over The James Gang, Kevin Raynor scored a hat-trick, Sandie Edwards struck twice and Dave Brown added one win.

Leon James claimed a double and Harrison James supplied one win for James Gang.

Caron Holdsworth scooped three wins for Crazy Gang in Division One.

Service went four points clear despite a 5-4 loss to The Avengers, Raynor scored twice and one win each from Edwards and Brown.

Vicky Barton and Alan Fumagalli claimed two wins each and Delphine Kaye added a win for Avengers.

The James Gang trounced Air Benders 6-3 thanks to a Jacob James hat-trick, a Harrison James brace and one win from Leon James.

John Ockenden struck twice in reply and Tom Ryan supplied one win.

Jacob James bagged three wins for James Gang in Division Two.

The Crazy Gang crushed Scorpions 9-0 in Division One, Caron Holdsworth, Gavin Smithies and Paul Wilkinson each returned maximums.

Leaders Cobras beat Penholders 3-1 thanks to a Chris Deegan brace and a Ben Copley win.

Rory Bagnall replied with a win for Penholders.

Barracudas retained fourth after a 6-3 victory over James Builders, Roy Hill scored a treble, Copley added one win and Tony Wigley claimed a double.#

Sandie Edwards secured three wins for Quality Service in Division Two.

Julian James scored twice and Jacob James one win in reply.