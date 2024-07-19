Matthew Jones hits top form at the United Kingdom’s toughest race

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Matthew Jones at the Wasdale Fell Race
Matthew Jones at the Wasdale Fell Race
Matthew Jones competed in the Wasdale Horseshoe Fell Race that is the hardest in the UK.

The course in the Lake District consisted of a 21.1-mile course with 9,022 feet of climb.

Matthew completed the race which incorporated an English Fell Race Championship counter in 5.41.45 and ahead of many top-class fell runners plus 30 more who failed to meet the strict Stage Time Limits.

Laurence Wood competed in the Snowdonia Trail Marathon which consisted of a 27.3-mile course with 1,685m ascent and including a climb up Snowdon, Wales’ highest peak.

Laurence finished 95th overall and was the first-placed Over-60 runner in 5.55.40.

