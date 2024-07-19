Matthew Jones hits top form at the United Kingdom’s toughest race
The course in the Lake District consisted of a 21.1-mile course with 9,022 feet of climb.
Matthew completed the race which incorporated an English Fell Race Championship counter in 5.41.45 and ahead of many top-class fell runners plus 30 more who failed to meet the strict Stage Time Limits.
Laurence Wood competed in the Snowdonia Trail Marathon which consisted of a 27.3-mile course with 1,685m ascent and including a climb up Snowdon, Wales’ highest peak.
Laurence finished 95th overall and was the first-placed Over-60 runner in 5.55.40.