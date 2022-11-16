Mavericks edge past Whitby Resolution in Scarborough Table Tennis League Division One thriller

Net Prophets are Nigel Escreet Simon Boddy and Lester Smith

Five of the ten ties were decided in the fifth and final game, writes Karl Cousins.

The Mavericks trio of Jon Mancrief, Stuart Robinson and Nigel Clapham all won two matches each. Clapham and Mancrief beat Barry Davies and Stuart Brown 3-0 in the doubles to make the final score 7-3 in Mavericks’ favour.

Whitby’s John Hanson played three matches that went to the final game, beating Clapham but losing out to both Robinson and Mancrief.

Davies and Brown both won matches decided in the final game to give each of them their first wins of the season.

Elsewhere results went mostly to form, Premier Club C eased to a 10-0 win against Picadore B, Premier Club B beat Scalby Old Boys 8-2 and Corinthians B played out a 5-5 draw with Premier Club A.

In Division Two, promoted side Turboblades impressed with a 6-4 win over second-placed side Net Prophets.

Callum Richardson and Jamie Trigg picked up two wins each against much higher ranked opponents.

A thrilling night was capped by a doubles match that finished in Trigg and Richardson’s favour as they outfought Nigel Escreet and Lester Smith 13-11 for a 3-2 win.

Nigel Chandley didn’t drop a single game as Picadore A beat Whitby Endeavour 10-0, Hobnobs continued their dominance with a 9-1 win over Oddballs.

In Division Three, Resurrection continued their impressive run with a 9-1 defeat of winless Eraserblades B.

Resurrection now have five wins from five and, in John Loftus and Jordan Ireland, the two top-ranked players in the division.

Third-ranked player Stephen Davies secured another player of the match award as his Phoenix A side drew with second-placed Eraserblades A.

The mid-table encounter between Ping Pongthers and Phoenix B resulted in a 6-4 win for Phoenix.