The Bridlington Road Runners sister duos of Annabelle and Rebecca Miller, and Oceane and Maelys Price, impressed at Beverley 10K Fun Run on Sunday.

At the Humberside and Lincolnshire County Championships Brid’s Daniel Imeson threw a gold medal discus performance 11.98 in an open age competition, before grabbing a silver medal in the U15 80m hurdles with 17.99, writes Tom Fynn.

Oceane Price continued her fabulous form on the track with a 600m 2.04.52 PB and a 2.96 long jump to take home bronze and silver medals. Annabelle Miller's 4.14.02 PB performance in the 1200m earned her a fourth place in a very strong U13 girls field.

Kyra Leary showed similar determination to reach the final of the U13 girls 70m hurdles, following a 15.47 PB bronze medal performance in the heats, after competing in the discus.

Bridlington Road Runners juniors celebrate their success at the Humberside Championships at the Costello Stadium.

Maelys Price secured discus bronze with an excellent performance of 13.22m in the field and followed up with a strong100m on the track.

Hope Adams competed in both the hurdles and shot put, with a PB throw of 6.62. Rebecca Miller made a determined debut in the U15 300m, 75m hurdles and Long Jump with strong performances in all.

Tyler Choat took on the metric mile for the first time on the track and ran in a determined 5.47.50 performance before Bridlington Road Runners Junior Head Coach, Josh Taylor took the senior men top spot with 5.31.69 in the same distance.

Alfie Verner continued his impressive debut track season, making 80m, 150m finals from both his heats, joining Josh Miller who qualified with a strong 25.43 for the latter race.

Both boys did the club proud in the U11 600m, with a 600m PB for Josh of 2.14.05. Lily Choat jumped to a PB of before taking inspiration from her second place team mate Oceane to run a PB 2.35.01 in the U11 600 girls final.

Teddy Imeson kept the home fires burning with a sharp 22.46 performance at Sewerby parkrun.

At the Beverley 10k Fun Run on Sunday, sisters Annabelle and Rebecca Miller ran the 2k course in the top 20, Oceane Price 8.10 and Maelys Price in 9.01 respectively to finish the weekend in style.