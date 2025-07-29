The ECYCGBA Men’s Inter-District team suffered defeat against Skipton at Leeds District after beating Halifax.

Our team only won four games, Kevin Gates (Dukes Park) 21-18, Barrie Watson 21-16, Danny Cooper 21-10 and Nigel Trotter 21-8 but decent scores for the other players, Jack Bird (Borough) 18-21, Josh Emmerson (Whitby) 17-21, Callum Malone (North Cliff) 15-21, Geoff Watson (Whitby) 17-21, Alan Landers (North Cliff) 18-21 and Kenny Wale (Whitby) 14-21, resulted in a 183-178 win.

Unfortunately in the second qualifying match against Skipton the game score was again 4-6 but the losing margins were just a bit wider resulting in a 187-175 defeat and elimination from the later rounds.

On Friday there was an Over-60s singles merit at Westgate with 38 entrants.

In the first round Mick Wenzel (Westgate) pushed Phil Todd (Hunmanby) hard before going down 21-18.

For the third time in short succession Hunmanby’s Billy and Sue Holdsworth were drawn against each other.

This time Billy went through21-16 to face David Emerson (Ilkley) who won 21-12 against Caroline Watson (Borough).

Jennie Allen (Hunmanby) ran Geoff Price (Dukes Park) close before losing 21-18 while Debbie Thornton (Eastfield) recorded a first merit win, 21-15, against home player Dave Dexter.

In the second round Nigel Trotter (North Cliff) won 21-16 against Todd while Harry Old (Hunmanby) also won 21-16 against Ronnie Noble (Borough).

Peter van de Gevel beat his Hunmanby clubmate Brian Whitehouse 21-9 to face Holdsworth who won 21-8 against home bowler Larry Dixon.

Price beat Emerson 21-12 to face Tony Allen (Hunmanby) who also won 21-12 against Thornton. In the final games of the round Barrie Watson (Borough) won 21-16 against Dave Moment (North Cliff) to face Jo Leeman (Whitby) who beat Robert Child (North Cliff) 21-17.

In the first quarter final Old eased through 21-19 against Trotter while Holdsworth won 21-18 against van de Gevel. Price went through 21-9 against Allen while Leeman ended Watson’s hopes 21-16. Holdsworth was merciless with his Hunmanby clubmate Old winning 21-9 while Price was scarcely less so winning 21-11 against Leeman.

The final was a close affair as might be expected with the two players involved.

After 7 ends the scores were level at 7-7 before Holdsworth pulled out to 10-7. The next 4 ends were shared but then Price scored two 2s to lead 13-12 only for Holdsworth to score 3 in 2 ends to regain the lead.

The next 6 ends saw both players scoring to leave the game score at 18-18 after 23 ends. Each player then scored a single before Holdsworth took 2 singles to win 21-19 after 27 ends.

This Friday there will be an Over-60s Singles Merit at Bridlington Bay and on Sunday there is an Open Singles at Hunmanby.

Entries for all merits during the summer must be made in advance with the appropriate Competition Secretary for the host club.