Micah Gibson and Clare Gummerson lead the way for Brid Road Runners at first-ever Wold Top 10K

Teenager Micah Gibson was the first Bridlington Road Runner home at the Wold Top 10K. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

It had been planned before the Covid-19 pandemic struck and subsequently delayed the event.

The race was held in conjunction with Bridlington Road Runners on Wold Top Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a multi-terrain event of around 10km, on a very undulating course.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A trio enjoy the first-ever Wold Top 10K

The event started off in warm conditions but much to the delight of the participants soon turned much cooler, and overcast.

It was Micah Gibson though who really toughed the course out and finished first male for the home club.

And after her efforts at the club’s Eddie Knapp Challenge earlier this month Clare Gummerson was the first Bridlington Road Runners lady to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Lonsdale took third place in the club rankings with endurance specialist Andy Long not far behind to bring up the top four club places.

A total of 107 athletes entered and finished on the day and enjoyed a refreshing post-race pint and a hog roast.

Bridlington Road Runners are hopeful that it will go ahead in 2024 and to keep a look out on their social media channels for further information.

Caleb Driver won the event in a time of 45 minutes 16 seconds, with Andrew Lawty and Bryan Cherry completing the top three places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first female across the finishing line was Samantha Allen in 51:44 followed by BRR star Clare Gummerson.

The Sewerby parkrun was once again well attended by the home club on a very muggy Saturday morning.

James Briggs took first place overall for the club and the event, Dan Cawthorn came home in second and Nick Jordan finding top form again to finish third only a few seconds behind.

It was a day short on Personal Bests for Bridlington Road Runners athletes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Fynn took a break from being behind the camera at the clifftop course to record a PB time of 25:44 in only his second parkrun.

Gillian Taylor showed her recent training is also paying off with a superb time of 23:56, the only two club members to record a PB.

Paul Good was the only runner for the Bridlington-based club at Beverley parkrun, finishing in eighth position, but with a wonderful time of 20:13

Sunday saw another trail run, the Burton Fleming 10K and 5K, with a multi event of 10k and 5k races, Alan Feldberg finished second with Josh Taylor and Miriam Ireland taking up the top spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justine Sutcliffe along with Charlie Johnson who just pipped his mum Kerry Whitehead to second place by a second starred in the 5k race

Once again, a family affair at Burton Pidsea 10K where the Porter family were in competition.

Also after her own heroics at the Eddie Knapp Challenge races Kirsten porter (52:48) managed to finish with a very respectable time ahead of dad Simon (54:19)

Dave and Susan Bond were the only attendees at the ABP Humber Classic 10K, both finishing under the hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But most of all, despite his efforts on the Saturday at the Wold Top 10K, credit must go to Andrew Gibson, for completing the Marathon Du Malton 10K event.

This is a gourmet wineathon where you drink and eat through the course.