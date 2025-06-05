Bridlington Road Runners line up at the Top of the Wolds 10K. Photo by TCF Photography

Sunday saw a good contingent of Bridlington Road Runners tackle the Top of the Wolds 10km race in Warter which is held by Yorkshire Wolds Runners.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the sunshine a strong wind greeted the runners as they headed out of the village onto the trails, writes Thomas Fynn.

The course, which is notorious for the hills, is a scenic rural route on multi-terrain with a stunning backdrop of the Yorkshire Wolds landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the Bridlington Road Runners men, Micah Gibson was the first male to finish the undulating course with a very strong time of 46:08.

Micah Gibson leads the way for Bridlington Road Runners at Top of the Wolds 10K. Photo by TCF Photography

Chairman Martin Hutchinson was next to follow in 47:28, and completing the men’s top three was Alan Feldberg.

For the ladies Miriam Ireland was quickest in 48:07, followed home by Jane Hounsome in 55:50, Heidi Baker also ran a strong race to complete in 1:00:37.

Impressing overall though was veteran Robert Calthorpe who ran the event in 1:12:28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brid Road Runners are gearing up for an exciting event this autumn as the popular Multi Terrain race returns on October 5.

Brid Road Runner Lyn Gent, left in action at the Top of the Wolds 10K. Photo by TCF Photography

However this year the Bridlington club have added a 10km trail race to the event along with the popular 5km Sewerby Sprint.

The main 22km event starts at 9:30am prompt on the Beaconsfield Promenade North Bay, heading out towards Sewerby, Danes Dyke and Flamborough headland, before returning to the seafront taking in the east Yorkshire coast, look out for the seals too as you run through the headland.

The new 10k trail race also starts at the same time as the 22km event and follows the first three miles of the trial then loops back to finish on the seafront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 5km begins shortly after and is an out and back event that heads along the seafront along the land train path to Sewerby park returning to the seafront.

BRR's Lucinda Gibson at the Top of the Wolds 10K. Photo by TCF Photography

And of course, the day has something for everyone as around 10:15 there will be the one-mile family fun run, all the information and entry points for the events above can be found on yorkshirecoasttrail.co.uk

Send all your sports reports and match reports to [email protected]