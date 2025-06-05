Micah Gibson leads the way for Bridlington Road Runners at Top of the Wolds 10K
Despite the sunshine a strong wind greeted the runners as they headed out of the village onto the trails, writes Thomas Fynn.
The course, which is notorious for the hills, is a scenic rural route on multi-terrain with a stunning backdrop of the Yorkshire Wolds landscape.
For the Bridlington Road Runners men, Micah Gibson was the first male to finish the undulating course with a very strong time of 46:08.
Chairman Martin Hutchinson was next to follow in 47:28, and completing the men’s top three was Alan Feldberg.
For the ladies Miriam Ireland was quickest in 48:07, followed home by Jane Hounsome in 55:50, Heidi Baker also ran a strong race to complete in 1:00:37.
Impressing overall though was veteran Robert Calthorpe who ran the event in 1:12:28.
Brid Road Runners are gearing up for an exciting event this autumn as the popular Multi Terrain race returns on October 5.
However this year the Bridlington club have added a 10km trail race to the event along with the popular 5km Sewerby Sprint.
The main 22km event starts at 9:30am prompt on the Beaconsfield Promenade North Bay, heading out towards Sewerby, Danes Dyke and Flamborough headland, before returning to the seafront taking in the east Yorkshire coast, look out for the seals too as you run through the headland.
The new 10k trail race also starts at the same time as the 22km event and follows the first three miles of the trial then loops back to finish on the seafront.
The 5km begins shortly after and is an out and back event that heads along the seafront along the land train path to Sewerby park returning to the seafront.
And of course, the day has something for everyone as around 10:15 there will be the one-mile family fun run, all the information and entry points for the events above can be found on yorkshirecoasttrail.co.uk
