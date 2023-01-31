Michelle Paling at the double as Whitby Hockey Club Ladies net 3-0 win

Michelle Paling scored twice as Whitby Hockey Club Ladies saw off Stokesley 3-0 on Sunday

On Sunday Whitby had good possession from the start, having an early short corner hit by Danielle Walker which was defected out wide.

The squad continued to add pressure, Dani Halley working hard on the wing making impressive runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ball from Jessica Hogarth was chipped in by Emma Sharpe and Michelle Paling found the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Dani Halley hit the second goal in Whitby's 3-0 win against Stokesley

Midfielders Zara Noble and Olivia Coates were a strong midfield. The half-time whistle went and the girls needed to re-group, disappointed not to have a greater lead despite majority possession.

Following an honest team talk from coach Marcus Coates, a lot of work was still to be done in the second half to secure victory.

Attempting to make wider use of the pitch, defenders Anya and Natasha Hill worked using Jessica Fields to create more space.

A fantastic run from the halfway line by Dani Halley saw her cut across with a fantastic shot to make it 2-0.

A third goal came in soon after, crossed in from Danielle Walker and a first-time slap from Paling found the goal making the score 3-0 at the final whistle.

An appearance from Jo Braithwaite to help the team on Sunday made it her 40th year playing for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday a very well-drilled Durham team immediately applied the pressure and despite efforts from defenders Jess Hogarth and Jess Fields, Whitby found themselves 2-0 down.

Zara Noble and Dani Braithwaite fought hard in midfield but despite their efforts Whitby went into half-time behind.

Whitby’s coach Coates gave an uplifting half-time talk, encouraging the team to work hard and battle.

The second half saw Durham awarded a penalty flick but due to an incredible save by Kirsty Dixon, they were denied a goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad