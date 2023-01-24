Midweek win keeps Brian Harland in Whitby Sea Angling League title race
Whitby’s Brian Harland netted the man of the match honours in the Whitby Sea Angling Association League match on Wednesday evening.
Wednesday’s three-hour evening Whitby Sea Angling Association League match started at LWater on a neap tide, just 2.5 metres between tides, writes Peter Horbury.
The NNWesterly sea state was still running from the previous Sunday’s Christmas league match.
It had been forecasted to increase to 13ft, but thankfully started to wane from midday.
This change in sea state caught a few out as ‘sofa hole’ was their option.
By 19.00hrs the swell sets were regular with no surging.
The NWesterly wind, clear skies, on the other hand had not let up 16 gusting 30mph, and very cold - with wind chill -3°C (it was noted the sand above the HWater line was frozen as were access footpaths). It was reported as the coldest night by the BBC.
Members were quick to return, road works, detours and traffic lights, meant members packed up early to make the weigh-in.
Weed was the woe of the night, and lots of it forcing members to decide.
Move to another mark and find more weed or travel? No weed for others, just undersized ‘pin cod’.
Ten seniors and one junior fished with eight seniors returning to the scales, 17 codlings, and one rockling.
Members enjoyed a most welcome hot vegetable potage in the Fleece after the weigh-in, many thanks.
Man of the Match, his fifth, was Brian Harland, Whitby, three codlings for 8lb 10½oz.
He had two good fish 3lb 13oz and 3lb 9½ oz but neither good enough for Heaviest Fish of the night.
Harland moves up into second on the Leaderboard, leaving a 7 lb 01 oz deficit for Dave Hambley in third and a 7 lb 09 oz deficit to first place Davey Turnbull.
No doubt these three will continue to swop places in the remaining 18 matches, and not to discount new member Ryan Collinson.
Dave Ward, Guisborough, took the Heaviest Fish honour, his second, with a codling 4 lb 2½ oz, a lovely light coloured fresh run sand fish, and two codlings for second place with a bag of 6 lb 15½ oz.