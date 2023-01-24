Midweek win keeps Brian Harland in Whitby Sea Angling League title race

Brian Harland with his Heaviest Bag of Fish 8lb 11½oz PHOTO BY PETER HORBURY

Wednesday’s three-hour evening Whitby Sea Angling Association League match started at LWater on a neap tide, just 2.5 metres between tides, writes Peter Horbury.

The NNWesterly sea state was still running from the previous Sunday’s Christmas league match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had been forecasted to increase to 13ft, but thankfully started to wane from midday.

Dave Ward Heaviest Fish at Wednesday's WSAA League match was 4 lb 02½ oz

This change in sea state caught a few out as ‘sofa hole’ was their option.

By 19.00hrs the swell sets were regular with no surging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NWesterly wind, clear skies, on the other hand had not let up 16 gusting 30mph, and very cold - with wind chill -3°C (it was noted the sand above the HWater line was frozen as were access footpaths). It was reported as the coldest night by the BBC.

Members were quick to return, road works, detours and traffic lights, meant members packed up early to make the weigh-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weed was the woe of the night, and lots of it forcing members to decide.

Move to another mark and find more weed or travel? No weed for others, just undersized ‘pin cod’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten seniors and one junior fished with eight seniors returning to the scales, 17 codlings, and one rockling.

Members enjoyed a most welcome hot vegetable potage in the Fleece after the weigh-in, many thanks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man of the Match, his fifth, was Brian Harland, Whitby, three codlings for 8lb 10½oz.

He had two good fish 3lb 13oz and 3lb 9½ oz but neither good enough for Heaviest Fish of the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harland moves up into second on the Leaderboard, leaving a 7 lb 01 oz deficit for Dave Hambley in third and a 7 lb 09 oz deficit to first place Davey Turnbull.

No doubt these three will continue to swop places in the remaining 18 matches, and not to discount new member Ryan Collinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad