Mim Ireland leads the way for Bridlington Road Runners at The Ferriby 10

The Bridlington Road Runners members who took part in the Ferriby 10 last weekend.

Leading the team home in an impressive one hour, 16 minutes and 43 seconds was Mim Ireland, with the club’s fastest male Graham Lonsdale less than two minutes behind, writes John Edwards.

Next finisher Kelly Palmer set a personal best for the distance and Stuart Gent, Diane Palmer and Amy Hall all finished in the top 500 and under one-and-a-half hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also impressive and tenacious performances further down the field as the runners enjoyed better conditions than in previous weeks.

The No Ego Torch Challenge Dalby runners from Bridlington Road Runners line up.

At the No Ego Dalby Forest Head Torch Challenge on Saturday evening, the Brid team was led home round the five-mile course in the dark by Simon Walters, one second under 40 minutes, with Keren Miller the fastest female in 50:04.

For many of the runners at Dalby, it was their second outing of the day, with a number choosing to use the Parkrun at Sewerby as their warm-up.

At the head of the field, Brid had three of the top four, with Phill Taylor winning, from James Briggs and Simon Ellerker fourth. Sixth-placed Steve Wilson set a course PB and junior Micah Gibson broke into the top 10 for the first time.

The junior girls also excelled with Becky Miller fastest female and Erin Gummerson second, as they took 14th and 15th places overall.

The remarkable Pat Bielby had the best age grade result yet again, as she celebrated her 350th Parkrun, Ashley Porter completed his 300th and Anne Kelly reached a half-century.

Further afield, Paul Good was fourth at Cusworth Hall and Dominic Bond ninth at North Yorkshire Water Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No Ego Dalby Forest Head Torch Challenge, 5 Mile: 17 Simon Walters 39:59 48 Martin Hutchinson 44:21 55 Allan McFarlane 45:10 58 Dominic Bond 45:29 88 Dave Bond 49:51 90 Keren Miller 50:04 100 Micah Gibson 50:25 134 Emma Richardson 52:26 153 Andrew Gibson 53:08 159 Helena Smith 53:16 168 Kay Walters 54:26 175 James Riley 54:44 195 Justine Sutcliffe 55:54 242 Dominique Webster 59:42 272 Susan Bond 1:03:09 281 Stuart Bowes 1:04:19 308 Caroline McFarlane 1:08:49