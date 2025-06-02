Mixed fortunes for Scalby Tennis Club in a dramatic week of league action
On Wednesday night, the Ladies A team faced leaders Cherry Burton A in a match that was always going to be a tough ask.
But the Scalby trio of pairs—Maaike Karrimans & Magda Phillips, Helen Flinton & Helen Neal, and Mandy Hillier & Sue Adamson – put on a fighting display that left nothing in the tank.
None more so than the Helens, Flinton and Neal, who battled in a thrilling tiebreak that lasted so long, the court floodlights timed out.
Undeterred, the match was moved mid-game to a different court to finish under the lights. Despite the relentless determination shown across all courts, Scalby were edged out in three close tiebreaks and slipped to a 6-3 defeat.
On Thursday the Men’s A team were at Pocklington A – a Division 1 powerhouse.
With only two pairs available due to injuries and absences, the odds were stacked against them.
But Gareth Mason and stand-in captain Toby Hillier, alongside Chris Northey and Toby Shaw, gave it their all in a series of entertaining rallies.
Despite their efforts, Scalby couldn’t find a win and fell to a 9-0 loss.
Back on home turf, the Men’s B team were in commanding form against Harpham B.
Simon Boddy & Mark Whitlegg, Jack Boddy & Cam McDonald, and Steve Jepson & Tony Owen delivered a faultless performance, taking all nine points.
The 9-0 victory keeps them top of Division 7 - with second-placed Driffield Rec up next.
