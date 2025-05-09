Mixed fortunes for Scalby Tennis Club teams in Driffield League

Scalby Tennis Club

Scalby Tennis Club endured a testing week of Driffield & District League fixtures, with spirited performances across the board, but mixed results on the scoreboard.

On Tuesday evening, the Mixed A team travelled to Beverley Town and faced two strong home pairs on the challenging grass courts, writes Richard Stacey.

Despite the 6-3 final scoreline in Town’s favour, there were notable highlights for Scalby.

Louise Tomlinson and Rich Stacey secured all three rubbers, with Louise’s typically strong play proving decisive.

Debut pairing Helen Creaser and Ray Howard fought hard in each set but couldn’t notch a win, while Helen Neal and Tony Shaw also battled bravely without success.

It was a determined team effort on unfamiliar ground.

Wednesday night brought drama and high tension as the Scalby Ladies A hosted Long Riston in a nail-biting contest.

Helen Flinton and Helen Neal secured two rubbers between them, while Helen Creaser and newcomer Edie Grimwood pushed their opponents all the way without converting pressure into points.

With the match tied going into the final rubber, it fell to the experienced duo of Maiike Karrimans and Louise Tomlinson to try to seal the victory.

Under floodlights, the final set went to a tie-break, but Scalby were edged out at the death, the match ending 4–5 in Long Riston’s favour.

Thursday saw the Scalby Men’s A side face a daunting trip to Brandesburton with a depleted squad.

The hosts, known for their strength in Division 1, proved too strong, recording a clean 9–0 sweep.

However, there were positives for Scalby as Toby Shaw made a solid debut in the top division alongside Gareth Mason. Alex Wray and Rich Stacey also showed moments of quality, despite the tough opposition.

The week concluded on a high note for the Men’s B team, who delivered a confident 7–2 win at home over Driffield Rec C.

The combinations of Simon Boddy & Cameron McDonald, Steve Jepson & Tony Owen, and Chris Northey & Nick Sharples all contributed to a much-needed morale boost.

A challenging week for Scalby, but the club can take pride in several standout performances and great team spirit throughout.