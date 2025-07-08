Mixed fortunes for Scalby Tennis Club’s men’s teams in Driffield League

Scalby Tennis Club news.

It was a mixed week for Scalby Tennis Club, with only two teams in action due to a bye week for the Ladies A and a no-show from the Mixed A’s scheduled opposition.

But for the teams that did play, the results couldn’t have been more different.

Scalby Men’s B team put on a dominant display away from home, brushing aside Driffield LTC with a clean 9-0 sweep.

The team of Simon Boddy, Toby Shaw, Steve Jepson, Tony Owen, Chris Northey and Steve McNamara looked sharp from the off and didn’t let up throughout the tie.

The win keeps their promotion hopes firmly on track, with the team looking more and more like serious contenders for Division Six as the season heads into its final stretch.

Things didn’t go as smoothly for Scalby’s Men’s A team, who travelled to face their local rivals Hackness & Scarborough A.

Having beaten them earlier in the season, hopes were high for a repeat performance – and a chance to secure their Division 1 status for next year.

But this time, Hackness & Scarborough were at full strength and used their home turf advantage – quite literally, playing on grass – to good effect.

Jack Boddy and Alex Wray, along with the pairing of Toby Hillier and Mark Whitlegg, battled hard but couldn’t find a breakthrough.

It was left to Bob McNamara and Rich Stacey to salvage some pride, notching up Scalby’s only win of the night to avoid the whitewash.

The final score of 8-1 to Hackness and Scarborough means both teams could be relying on win/loss percentages to determine who stays in the top flight.