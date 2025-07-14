Mixed fortunes in the league for Scarborough Racquetball team

Ben Allen made his debut for the Scarborough Racquetball team

Two games in a four-day period saw mixed fortunes for Scarborough Racquetball team.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firstly they travelled to league leaders and current champions Beverley 1.

The hosts wheeled out the big names including club champion Adam Toes who played John Fuller at 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ability to kill off the rallies was the big difference and Toes ran out a 3-0 victor, Mark Squires, at 2, started off well, but again the experience of his opponent showed and Mark also lost 3-0.

Debutant Ben was chomping at the bit hoping he could carry over his fast-improving squash skills, but it wasn't to be a fairytale ending as Ben found the change in game difficult and lost 3-0.

A 12-0 team defeat was a tough night.

Things picked up four days later when Malton visited Silver Royd.

Ollie Hillier was back at 2, but Ollie's opponent played some patient rallies and won 3-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Squires stepped on court at 3 and seemed to be coasting at 2-0 up, his opponent pulled one back but Mark finished the game off in the fourth to win 3-1.

John Fuller then faced Dan Boyle, the fans expecting a lengthy match as both players like to rally.

Accuracy and patience was the key for Fuller as he tucked the ball repeatedly into the back corners awaiting a loose ball to pounce on.

Fuller stuck to this game-plan and ran out a 3-0 winner giving Scarborough a 9-4 victory.

The win moved Scarborough up to third in the table behind both Beverley teams.

Bottom of the league York visit Silver Royd next so Scarborough will be hoping to add to their points tally.