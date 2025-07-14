Mixed week in the Driffield League for Scalby Tennis Club teams

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 14th Jul 2025, 08:00 BST
Jack Boddy in action for Scalby Tennis Club Men’s A v Market Weighton A.placeholder image
Jack Boddy in action for Scalby Tennis Club Men’s A v Market Weighton A.
It was a mixed bag of results for Scalby Tennis Club this week in the Driffield & District League, with everything from a walkover win and a strong home performance to a tough night on the road.

Tuesday’s match didn’t go to plan – but in a good way – for the Mixed A team as opponents Long Riston couldn’t raise a side, so Scalby were awarded a walkover.

The Ladies A team got their revenge on Wednesday night, putting in a great shift to see off Pocklington B with a 6-3 victory at home.

They lost the reverse fixture by one point earlier in the season, so this result felt particularly sweet.

Alex Wray serves for Scalby Tennis Club Men’s A v Market Weighton A.placeholder image
Alex Wray serves for Scalby Tennis Club Men’s A v Market Weighton A.

Captain Louise Tomlinson and Maaike Karrimans led from the front, winning all three of their rubbers – including a tense tie-break in the opener.

Helen Flinton and Magda Phillips also notched three points with a strong performance.

Steph Pride teamed up with Helen Creaser for the first time and put in plenty of effort, though the scoreboard didn’t quite go their way.

It was a tougher evening for the relegation-fighting Men’s A team on Thursday, who lost 7-2 at title-chasing Market Weighton A.

Alex Wray in action for Scalby Tennis Club Men’s A v Market Weighton A.placeholder image
Alex Wray in action for Scalby Tennis Club Men’s A v Market Weighton A.

Missing a few regulars due to injury and availability, Scalby could only field two pairs – and the hosts took full advantage.

Alex Wray and Jack Boddy battled well to earn two points, coming from 6-4 down in the final round to clinch a tie-break win but it was a tough night for Mark Whitlegg and Rich Stacey, who had to retire after the first round due to injury.

On a brighter note, the Men’s B team were in fine form, cruising to a 9-0 win at home over Market Weighton D.

Captain Simon Boddy led the line alongside Tony Owen, Steve Jepson, Toby Shaw, Chris Northey and Michael Whiteley in a clean sweep that keeps their promotion hopes alive.

