Mixed week in the Driffield League for Scalby Tennis Club teams
Tuesday’s match didn’t go to plan – but in a good way – for the Mixed A team as opponents Long Riston couldn’t raise a side, so Scalby were awarded a walkover.
The Ladies A team got their revenge on Wednesday night, putting in a great shift to see off Pocklington B with a 6-3 victory at home.
They lost the reverse fixture by one point earlier in the season, so this result felt particularly sweet.
Captain Louise Tomlinson and Maaike Karrimans led from the front, winning all three of their rubbers – including a tense tie-break in the opener.
Helen Flinton and Magda Phillips also notched three points with a strong performance.
Steph Pride teamed up with Helen Creaser for the first time and put in plenty of effort, though the scoreboard didn’t quite go their way.
It was a tougher evening for the relegation-fighting Men’s A team on Thursday, who lost 7-2 at title-chasing Market Weighton A.
Missing a few regulars due to injury and availability, Scalby could only field two pairs – and the hosts took full advantage.
Alex Wray and Jack Boddy battled well to earn two points, coming from 6-4 down in the final round to clinch a tie-break win but it was a tough night for Mark Whitlegg and Rich Stacey, who had to retire after the first round due to injury.
On a brighter note, the Men’s B team were in fine form, cruising to a 9-0 win at home over Market Weighton D.
Captain Simon Boddy led the line alongside Tony Owen, Steve Jepson, Toby Shaw, Chris Northey and Michael Whiteley in a clean sweep that keeps their promotion hopes alive.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.