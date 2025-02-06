From left, the North Cliff merit winner Paul Morgan, David Hill and Jo Leeman.

North Cliff BC hosted the YCGBA merit on Sunday.

The turnout reflected the warmer weather as, even with people away, a total of 33 bowlers entered the main competition with a further 2 entering just the T&B. the main competition was played with 3 on the card and the T&B with 6.

In the preliminary round home bowler Nigel Trotter had a crushing 21-5 win over Brian Dalby (Borough).

In the first round Tony Chambers (Castleford) was pushed by Emmo Emmerson (Whitby) but prevailed by 21-17.

This score was repeated when Alan Landers (North Cliff) eliminated Ronnie Noble.

Allison Roe (North Cliff) came close to repeating her excellent performance at Borough last week but just came up short at 21-20 against Chris Dobson.

In the second round Geoff Watson had a 21-17 win against Mo Chambers (Castleford) while Sue Emmerson won an all-Whitby game against Ian Hadden by 21-16.

Tony Chambers beat home player, and Association President, Ed McCormack 21-12 to set up a quarter-final against Jo Leeman (Whitby) who won 21-11 against Denise Dobson (Dukes Park).

Adam Chilvers, left, and Kenny Wale, right, won the T&B final at North Cliff, trophies presented by David Hill, centre.

Alan Landers beat Cliff clubmate Ian Richardson 21-15 to face Paul Morgan (Whitby) who had a comfortable 21-14 win against Chris Dobson.

The quarter-final line-up was completed when Kevin Gates recorded a 21-17 win against Linda Armstrong and Stuart Thompson (Pontefract) made a 17-break starting at the third end to crush Trotter 21-4.

The first quarter-final saw Watson cruise through 21-8 against one Whitby colleague, Sue Emmerson, to face another, Jo Leeman, who won 21-7 against Tony Chambers.

Morgan had a 21-16 win against Landers while Thompson joined him in the semis with a 21-18 win against Gates.

The all-Whitby clash was very close with Leeman eventually going through 21-20 to set up another all-Whitby game against Morgan who eliminated Thompson 21-10.

Unfortunately the final was a rather one-sided affair. After 10 ends Morgan led 11-7 and then proceed to win the next seven ends for a 10-break and a 21-7 win.

There were 16 entrants in the T&B Larry Dixon (Westgate) & Scott Wardman (North Cliff) won 21-14 against Josh Emmerson (Whitby) & Katie Gates (Dukes Park) to face Kenny Wale (Whitby) and Adam Chilvers (North Cliff) who beat another Whitby/North Cliff combination, Emmo Emmerson & Dave Moment, 21-18.

In the bottom half of the draw the all-North Cliff pairing of Pam Moment & Alan Lee won 21-16 against Dalby & Steve Dover while an all-Borough pairing of Noble & Simon Walker beat Pauline Allison & Judith Andrews (North Cliff) 21-14.

In the semi-finals Wale & Chilvers beat Dixon & Wardman to face Moment & Lee who came through against Noble & Walker.

In the final Moment & Lee took an early 10-8 lead after six ends but then ran out of steam as Wale & Chilvers scored an unanswered 13 in the next seven ends to win 21-10.

The prizes were presented by North Cliff President David Hill.