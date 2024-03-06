Natasha Hill shines in narrow league loss for Whitby Hockey Club Ladies against Gateshead

Anya Legg in action for Whitby at home to Gateshead on Saturday.

The game was fast paced, full of skilful passes, strong tackling and powerful runs. Both teams hungry for goals but also defending in numbers.

The game was very evenly matched and the half time score was 0-0.

Whitby dug deep in the second half, Natasha Hill, Michelle Paling, Rose Hall and Keeper Kirsty Dixon saved some strong shots towards goal from Gateshead, clearing balls, defending short corners and supporting the rest of the home team.

Unfortunately visitors Gateshead found the back of the net to put themselves 1-0 up.

Whitby didn’t give up, and with 10 minutes left of the game the squad made some powerful runs and took shots against Gateshead’s keeper.

Natasha Kent did eventually find the back of the net but unfortunately the goal was disallowed due to positioning on the pitch.

The Whitby HC Ladies squad fought until the end but unfortunately were defeated 1-0 by Gateshead.

The player of the match honours was awarded to Natasha Hill for her superb marking in defence.

The Whitby Hockey Club juniors section fielded a strong squad of eight girls to play in a seven-a-side tournament in Middlesbrough on Sunday.

The squad of girls played eight consecutive games of hockey against some big clubs, such as Darlington, Stockton, Marton and Stokesley.

The girls were fantastic, they worked together as a team, made some great passes, moved on and off the ball well and defended brilliantly.

The girls won four games which was a great result and the club are very proud of how well they represented the town, and they have been invited back to the next tournament which is a credit to the squad.

Whitby HC Juniors train every Tuesday evening and always put in maximum effort so it was great to see their efforts rewarded with match experience.