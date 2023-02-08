Natasha Kent’s late strike secures thrilling 4-3 home win for Whitby Hockey Club Ladies

Michelle Paling

​The hosts Whitby fielded a strong team including some new players, the squad welcome Anya Legg and Neve Eddon to the team, both ladies played fantastically and are a great asset to the squad.

The game was tough, both teams were fighting for every ball and passing was strong although at times slow.

Whitby’s determined defence fended off Stokesley and some powerful shots on goal.

Zara Noble

Goal keeper Charlotte Jackson, along with Jess Hogarth, Jess Fields, Natasha Hill and Natasha Kent played some great hockey, taking hit outs quickly and pushing the ball up the pitch.

Whitby managed to score the first goal of the match, Michelle Paling hit the ball in the net from a great slip from Danielle Walker and supported by Isabella Stevenson Rose.

The half-time score was 1-0.

The second half of the match heated up, both teams hungry for goals and tensions rising.

Natasha Kent, left, celebrates putting Whitby 3-2 ahead with her first of two goals

Stokesley managed to score two goals consecutively making the score 2-1, this saw Whitby up the tempo, knowing with time against them they needed goals.

Natasha Kent managed to equalise the game with a superb shot on target, the ball was well worked up the pitch by Anna Willison and Zara Noble.

Back on the pitch after having some time off to have her baby, Lisette Vincent-Jones put Whitby into the lead by finishing off some great work by Danielle Walker.

The game continued to heat up and Stokesley gained another goal equalising the game once more. With the score now 3-3.

From left, Neve Eddon, Michelle Paling and Lisette Vincent Jones celebrate Natasha Kent's dramatic winner

Time was against both teams but they were not giving up.

With only five minutes of game time left Natasha Kent scored the final goal of the match, this was a superb goal won from a penalty corner leaving the final score 4-3.