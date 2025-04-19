National finalist Eliza Hammond & Kingfishers Swimming Club team-mates sparkle at Yorkshire Championship

Kingfishers Swimming Club swimmers at the Yorkshire Championships at Ponds Forge in February.

​Kingfishers Swimming Club Scarborough are celebrating exceptional achievements, including an historic milestone as one of its swimmers qualifies for the Aquatics GB British Championships at the London Aquatics Centre.

Over 30 of Kingfishers’ swim members competed at the Yorkshire Swimming Association Championships, held across three weekends in February at John Charles Centre for Sport in Leeds and Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

The club swimmers rose to the occasion with resilience, determination, and talent securing an impressive 14 top 10 finishes across a wide range of age categories. Most gained new qualifying times for Swim England’s North East Regional Championships (SENERs) - 17 of Kingfishers’ swimmers will take part in this event.

The atmosphere at Ponds Forge for the final weekend of the Yorkshire Championships was electric and all coaches were extremely impressed by the improved times and splits achieved by every swimmer.

Kingfishers' Yorkshire Champs Finalists George Bisby-Owen, Charlie Bob Hewitt, Eliza Hammond, Poppy Kench.

Head Coach Zoe Naylor said she felt “privileged to watch such brilliant swimming,” praising the athletes on their “maturity, focus, and determination.”

Coach Tom Wilkinson added: “Every swimmer that took part in the championships made the club proud. For many, this was their first experience competing at county level.”

The championships marked a first for Kingfishers in the relays, six club teams entering the freestyle and medley relays.

The swimmers delivered strong displays, earning top 20 placings with three teams becoming first and second reserves for the finals — a fantastic achievement in their relay debut.

Kingfishers Swimming Club swimmers at the Spring Splash meet in March.

Perhaps the biggest highlight came with Kingfishers’ Eliza Hammond qualifying for the Aquatics GB British Championships in London in the 50m backstroke.

Eliza represented Kingfishers at the London Aquatics Centre on April 17, having previously competed at Swim England’s National Championships for the last few years building on her long swimming career with the club.

She was poolside alongside athletes such as Olympic Gold GB medalists Matt Richards, Duncan Scott and James Guy who are competing for British titles and to earn selection to this Summer’s World Championship teams.

Eliza secured her qualification in the 50m backstroke at the Yorkshire Championships, where she also earned a bronze medal in the same event.

GB Aquatics British Champs qualifier and Yorkshire medalist Eliza Hammond.

“Eliza’s dedication from a young age is now being rewarded” said Head Coach Zoe Naylor “she is a great role-model for our younger swimmers and an example of what can be achieved with commitment and passion. Everyone at Kingfishers is so proud of Eliza.”

Almost 60 swimmers from the club swam at the Spring Splash meet at Scarborough Sports Village.

A phenomenal 249 new PBs were gained and a staggering 235 medals brought home, including 100 golds.

Thirteen Kingfishers swimmers were recognised as top performers in their age groups, including Lexie Atkin — earning her first “Top Girl” title since joining the club in February 2024 — and Zak Prior-Mckie and Charlie Bob Hewitt, who both secured “Top Boy” titles for their respective age groups.

Sam Race, Yorkshire finalist, plus Kingfisher team members.

Following this incredible run, Kingfishers’ swimmers have their sights set on further success having secured 120 qualifying times for the Yorkshire Swimming Association’s Championships in October 2025.

The recent success of Kingfishers Swimming Club Scarborough is a result of the hard work, dedication and passion of the swimmers, coaches and volunteers.

The future is bright for this talented club. With each stroke Kingfishers is making waves with more still to come.

Kingfishers SC is a registered charity, run by volunteers.

The club has almost 200 members and continues to grow and welcomes all ages and abilities with a healthy Masters and open water section and sessions for swimmers wanting to improve their fitness sitting alongside the Club’s Performance sessions.

Anyone interested in joining as a swimmer or volunteer can find more information on the club’s website https://kingfishersswimmingclub.org.uk/ and is warmly encouraged to get in touch: [email protected]