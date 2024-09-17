New-look Scarborough Hockey Club Men’s 1st XI defeat Leeds HC Men’s 5ths 4-1 in opener
Scarborough quickly asserted control, taking a 2-0 lead early on through a pair of well-executed penalty corners from Ben Topar.
A brief lapse in concentration led to a defensive turnover in their own D, allowing Leeds to score a surprise goal.
In the second half, Scarborough continued to dominate possession and create chances, the third goal coming from a penalty corner, converted by Reto Priel.
With just 10 minutes remaining, Scarborough sealed the win as Anthony Allison rounded two defenders and finished past the Leeds keeper for the team’s fourth goal.
Scarborough’s victory sets the tone for another successful season.
Louis Rogers was named Player of the Match for his typically solid defensive performance, while Scarborough’s four German and two Dutch debutants also impressed in their first competitive outings.