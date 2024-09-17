New-look Scarborough Hockey Club Men’s 1st XI defeat Leeds HC Men’s 5ths 4-1 in opener

Monty Burlinson in action during the home win.

Scarborough Hockey Club Men’s 1st XI began their league campaign in commanding fashion, looking to control the game from the start and ending with a solid 4-1 win over Leeds HC M5, with the hosts allowing the visitors few opportunities.

Scarborough quickly asserted control, taking a 2-0 lead early on through a pair of well-executed penalty corners from Ben Topar.

A brief lapse in concentration led to a defensive turnover in their own D, allowing Leeds to score a surprise goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the second half, Scarborough continued to dominate possession and create chances, the third goal coming from a penalty corner, converted by Reto Priel.

Anthony Allison, maroon shirt, scored for Scarborough in their 5-1 win against Leeds 5s. PHOTOS BY WILL PALMER

With just 10 minutes remaining, Scarborough sealed the win as Anthony Allison rounded two defenders and finished past the Leeds keeper for the team’s fourth goal.

Scarborough’s victory sets the tone for another successful season.

Louis Rogers was named Player of the Match for his typically solid defensive performance, while Scarborough’s four German and two Dutch debutants also impressed in their first competitive outings.