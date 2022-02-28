The first North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun gets underway

Every week, registered participants can visit the Water Park to complete a 5-kilometre course while enjoying a scenic route on the trail round the lake.

The first parkrun event was held on Saturday 26th February, with over 200 participants taking part.

parkrun is a free community event and will take place at the Water Park every Saturday at 9am. Whether you want to walk, run, jog, volunteer or even spectate, the local community is invited to join in and get the chance to learn new skills as well as enhance their health in the great outdoors.

Registered participants will also be timed to help track their progress and can challenge themselves to beat their personal best.

North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun starts from the car park each week on the trail paths surrounding the main lake, finishing just in front of the Café.

All parkruns are volunteer-led and are a great opportunity to get outdoors and socialise with likeminded participants, rather than focusing on performance.

Everyone takes part for their own enjoyment, whatever their pace.

The Café @ North Yorkshire Water Park will be open for guests to enjoy breakfast or try something from the new Winter Warmer menu after completing the event.

North Yorkshire Water Park also offers lots of activities all year round, from Open Water Swimming to Kayaking and more.

Gareth Davies, General Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting parkrun at the Water Park and to be able to provide a beautiful setting for participants to enjoy.

"Whether you’re walking, jogging, running or even volunteering, parkrun is a brilliant, sociable event for all involved – and where better to get your Saturday morning exercise than the beautiful lakes here at the park!”

Jon Purdy, Event Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun, added, “Our dedicated team of volunteers have worked hard over the past months to bring Parkrun to North Yorkshire Water Park.

"The course is fast enough to please competitive club runners and scenic enough to attract joggers and walkers. Taking part is easy and free, simply register for free and turn up on Saturday morning and run, jog or walk around our accurately measured 5k course.

"The event will start at 9am every Saturday, come along and join in!”

parkrun is open to everybody regardless of skill and dogs are welcome to join provided they are kept on a short lead.

To sign up for the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun, register for free at: https://www.parkrun.org.uk/register.

For more information about the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun please visit: www.parkrun.org.uk/northyorkshirewaterpark.