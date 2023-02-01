New recruit Mark Thomas leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Ferriby 10

Scarborough Athletic Club runners at the Ferriby 10

This is a very popular winter road race, which is based in the vicinity of the famous Skidby Mill, writes Mick Thompson.

The first home for the club was new club member Mark Thomas who made a good debut with 56th overall of 793 in 62.32, which was close to a previous best time before he joined Scarborough AC.

He was followed by Glyn Hewitt in 63.33, with one of the best Age Groups results when finishing 5th of 68 Over-50s. Neil Scruton achieved the best Age Group position of all club members after finishing 1st of 11 Over-75 men in 75.20.

Four of the eight club women achieved PBs which included Ann Kitto who also recorded the club’s best Female Age Group result with fourth fastest of no less 10 Over-65 Women in 90.35. The other three PB achievers were Nicola Doody 83.35, Sarah Noble 84,25, Julia Webb 99.20.

Other female results; Caroline Metcalf 103.27, Ruth Frank 103.29, Melanie D’Eath 103.45,Hilary Casey 106.32.

Other male results; Duncan Smart 74.38, David Field 83.20, Adrian Atkinson 83.28, Andrew Doody 104.30.

Kevin Hutchings competed in the annual Stockport 10K Daffodil Road Race, he finished in 408th of 968 in 52.53.

Nick Coombes competed in the annual five-mile night race in Dalby Forest.

He finished this tough Headtorch race ahead of 131 finishers and was also 5th Over-60.

Thirteen SAC runners took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

Duncan Smart was first for the club in fifth overall of 117 and 1st Over-50 and Sarah Noble 1st Female Overall of 46.

Other male results; P. Bowmaker 13th Overall, D. Leaming 5th Over-50, C. Bourne 6th Over-50, J. Waite 1st 11-14, D. Lester 8th Over-50, P. Barnard 4th Over-55.

Other female results; L. Bourne 1st Over-50, G. Barnard 1st Over-55, L. Lester 3rd Over-45, S. Houghton 1st Over-65, C. Bilton 6th Over-45.