New Scarborough course offers route into pro sports coaching

The CU Scarborough campus.

The new undergraduate degree will combine expertise with industry knowledge and encourage students to be proactive in seeking opportunities to gain hands-on experience, as well as offering them the chance to access additional qualifications in areas such as coaching and scouting.

The aim is to produce graduates with the skills and know-how needed to work in the sports industry or to continue their educational journey.

Students can start the course in January, March, May or July of 2022.

Mathew Butterworth, Head of Academic Studies at CU Scarborough, left, with Pav Singh, Coach Developer for the Football Association, inside the university's sports performance suite.

The Access to Sports Education foundation programme, which launched in January 2021 at CU Scarborough, will also offer students an additional path to progress onto the new course.

Both the BSc and foundation programmes cover a wide range of areas including anatomy and physiology, sport coaching, sport performance and academic/professional skills for sport.

Mathew Butterworth, Head of Academic Studies at CU Scarborough, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be opening up opportunities for the people of Scarborough and beyond to develop their knowledge and skills around sports performance and coaching, as well as really exciting potential for professional development.

“We look forward with excitement to continuing to help students in their bid to secure career opportunities within the developing sports industry.”

CU Scarborough has developed strong links with local sports clubs including Scarborough RUFC and Scarborough Yacht Club, as well as semi-professional football club Scarborough Athletic FC, whose stadium is next door to the campus, creating opportunities to use the stadium’s facilities and gain further insight into the industry.

CU Scarborough also held a community event earlier this year in a bid to promote sport and wellbeing, which saw young people and families come together to engage in sporting activities.

Sir Paul Grant, Visiting Professor of Education and Premier League Education Advisor, said: “The atmosphere generated by the young people and families who came along reminded me of what we missed as a society through lockdown. I have no doubt that the launch of CU Scarborough’s new sports-themed degrees will have a huge impact on the local community given the huge interest around the campus on the day.”

CU Scarborough, part of the Coventry University Group, offers a range of career-focused courses in supportive environments, with flexible entry requirements and pathways onto courses providing access to higher education for students from a wider range of backgrounds.