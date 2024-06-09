Racquet sport at the Scarborough Rugby Club continues to grow as a team of men have now entered the Yorkshire Padel League.

The team consists of two pairs who take on opponents from Harrogate (three teams), Wetherby and Ripon, looking to progress to a grand final.

First up for Scarborough was Wetherby.

The sun shone and the wind relented making it a perfect day for padel.

Scarborough was represented by team captain John Fuller and Jonathan Smail at one, while Ollie Hillier and Marcus Brown played at two.

Wetherby hit the ball hard and clean with a few stray volleys narrowly missing their opponents.

Fuller and Smail represented Scarborough well and in a very close match against the Wetherby’s number ones Scarborough ran out 2-1 winners.

This was followed up with a clinical 2-0 win against Wetherby's number twos.

Hillier and Brown lost their first rubber against their opposing number twos 2-1 but the former felt it was a game they had chances to win.

Playing Wetherby's number ones things were noticeably tougher and Wetherby took the rubber 2-0 as the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Padel courts at the rugby club can be booked by calling Barons on 01723 357740 option 2.

Racquets can be hired from reception.

After a great start to the season Scarborough’s racquetball team came up against two of the league's strongest teams.

First up was Wigginton who are renowned for their strength.

Ollie Hillier stepped on court looking to maintain his 100% record.

A poor start saw him 2-0 down but it was close.

Fearing a big loss Hillier dug in and levelled to make it 2-2 but his opponent dug deep in the last to win 3-2.

Mark Squires, at two, came up against an unorthodox opponent and never really got to grips with the game eventually losing 3-0.

Number one John Fuller took to the court and was outclassed in the first game losing 15-3.

Fuller took the second with some long rallies tiring his opponent.

The team thought Fuller had the match but numerous unforced errors gave his opponent breathing space and John eventually lost 3-1.

A 12-3 loss wasn't a great result for Scarborough.

Up next for Scarborough was a trip to Beverley.

Missing key players the team arrived in Beverley knowing it would be tough.

And tough it was as Beverley fielded previous world No 59 squash player Adam Toes.

Fielding a sub at two Scarborough lost the first game 3-0.

Mark Squires played at three and won the first game which put a huge smile on his face.

Experience then told as Mark's opponent settled down and stayed in the rallies.

Mark played great rallies but again his errors cost him and he lost 3-1.

John Fuller, at one, took on Toes.

Nursing an injured knee John was slow off the mark and lost the first 15-1.

Gaining confidence John lost the second 15-6 and was ahead most of the third until his opponent played some quality racquetball to win 15-9.