From left, Peter McFarlane, organiser Robert Child and sponsor Ashley Brunton Douglas.

The Alexandra Bowling Greens will host the annual Gambart Baines Challenge Cup on August 25 (Bank Holiday Monday).

The cup was presented to the town in 1919 by Alderman Ernest Gambart Baines, a generous benefactor of Scarborough, he also presented the town with its first motorised fire engine.

The first winner of the cup was Zena Smith of Cleckheaton.

Down the years, bowlers from all over Yorkshire, and further afield, have lifted this wonderful trophy.

There has not been a winner from the East Coast since Jason Gildroy (Whitby) took the title in 2000.

Other local winners include the Scarborough trio of Mick Jessop, Gordon Ashmore (twice) and Wilf Walker.

This competition is run entirely by a handful of local volunteers. As is tradition, the Mayor will present the cup and prizes on the day at approximately 5pm.

This year, the organisers are pleased to announce a new sponsor Ashley Brunton-Douglas of Ashley’s Delivery Services.

Ashley is a member of Eastfield Bowling Club. His mother and father, Pat and Eddie, were members of the North Cliff club and regularly competed on the Grand Final Day of the competition.

The sponsorship will raise the cup’s profile even more, and this year, for the first time, the winner will qualify for the prestigious All-England tournament featuring the very best players in the country.

Entries are now being taken and the organisers hope to attract over 100 players.

The “Junior Gambart” for bowlers 18 years of age and under will take place at Whitby later in the year.

This competition, which has proved highly popular locally and throughout Yorkshire, has been kindly sponsored by Landers Butchers of Whitby, the Crowther family of Huddersfield, Betty Sewell of Whitby BC and Alan Greig from Doncaster.

If anyone else would like to sponsor the competitions or donate raffle prizes please contact Robert Child on 01723 378008.