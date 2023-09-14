Newcomer Gary Thornton and Barrie Watson snap up cup final wins at Borough Bowling Club

Borough President Steve Taylor presenting the trophies to the finalists at Borough Bowling Club.

New member Gary Thornton, who was playing off scratch, fought his way to the Malton Cup final beating Graham Walker off plus 9 21-15, while John Thundercliffe, off plus 3, beat Ronnie Noble off the same handicap 21-17.

In the final Thornton got off to a great start and pulled back the three-shot start and took a 16-7 lead.

The experienced Thundercliffe fought back and with the game poised at 18-15 it could have gone either way.

However it was Thornton who netted the three points to win 21-15 and take home his first bowling club trophy from Borough.

It was a busy day for both Thundercliffe and Thornton as they both also reached the semi-finals of the Wally Day Cup.

In searing heat Thundercliffe bowed out 21-12 to Barrie Watson but Thornton fought his way to a second final beating Ray Malton 21-7.

The final was a ding-dong affair that looked to be going Thornton’s way again as he eased into a 20-18 lead.

However this time it was Watson who bowled some precision woods to get the three points needed and take the trophy 21-20.

In the East Coast Yorkshire Crown Green Bowling Association’s Saturday League Dukes Park (Bridlington) secured the four points that they needed to claim the Division One title, even though they lost 8-4 at Whitby.

They could actually have lost 9-3 because, if teams are equal on points, the combined results of their head-to-head matches determines which finishes higher.

In this case the points were 12-12 but Dukes Park won the aggregate 377-336.