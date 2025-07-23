Scarborough kickboxer Lola Duncan-Fewster, who is already a 17-time world champion at 17 years old – trains at Scarborough Sports Village - and is part of the Sporting Champions scheme.

Aspiring athletes in North Yorkshire are set to gain vital support as part of a sports talent development programme.

Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, now in its ninth year, has helped more than 7,000 athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s 230-plus leisure facilities, including Scarborough Sports Village, Whitby Leisure Centre, Pindar Leisure Centre, Ryedale Swim and Fitness Centre, Ryedale Sports Centre and Derwent Swim and Fitness Centre.

Among the 14 North Yorkshire athletes accepted on the scheme this year are: Scarborough kickboxer Lola Duncan-Fewster, who is already a 17-time world champion at 17 years old who trains at Scarborough Sports Village, and Whitby swimmer and runner Ellie Walsh, 16, who finished 10th in the European Biathle Championships last summer – who trains at Whitby Leisure Centre.

Alongside free access to Everyone Active centres, Sporting Champions will also receive valuable mentoring and guidance from an impressive panel of Elite athletes comprising world champions, Commonwealth champions and Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medallists.

Scarborough and Ryedale's rising sports stars are being helped by a sponsorship scheme fronted by Olympians, such as Colin Jackson, above

The scheme’s all-star line-up of prestigious athletes includes Richard Kilty, Lauren Steadman, Maisie Summers-Newton and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, while new to the panel for 2025 is Team GB cyclist Emma Finucane.

These Elite athletes will share their experience and expertise through group mentoring sessions, covering topics including mental wellbeing, nutrition, managing finances, social media and media training.

These innovative, hands-on workshops are designed to equip up-and-coming athletes with the practical tools and techniques needed to be at the top of their game.

In addition, and new for this year, Sporting Champions will take part in bitesize webinars in collaboration with national governing bodies.

Olympic silver medallist and former world record holder, Colin Jackson CBE, will continue to support the scheme through his role as the scheme’s Ambassador, working alongside the Elite athletes to make sport more accessible within local communities.

Colin said: "I am incredibly passionate about nurturing young talent and the Sporting Champions scheme goes above and beyond in this mission.

“As the scheme’s ambassador, my role is to pass my knowledge, experience and expertise on to the next generation of super-talented athletes. Seeing these future champions flourish throughout each year as they gain confidence fuels my excitement for what's to come!"

At the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, no fewer than 26 Sporting Champions competed, taking home nine gold, six silver and eight bronze medals collectively.

Peter Smith, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to be providing exceptional support to this year’s cohort who have been accepted on Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme.

“The profound impact Sporting Champions has on emerging talent from North Yorkshire each year is always amazing to see, and we are excited to be supporting more athletes than ever on their journey to sporting success.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with North Yorkshire Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community. We hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success and are excited to see what success stories the scheme will bring this year.”

To find out more about the Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, visit ea-champions.com/sporting-champions/ or follow @easportingchamps on Instagram. For further information on Everyone Active, visit www.everyoneactive.com