The Sewerby Parkrun entrants race away from the start at Sewerby Hall

The last of his five previous wins had been in March 2018, but he was too quick for the other 173 finishers, and beat BRR team-mate Phill Taylor by 50 seconds.

Junior Ted Imeson was 11th for the second week running, his highest placed finish, and he was just two seconds off his personal best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps the performance of the day, came from another junior, Kyle Tibbett who took a two-and-a-half minutes off his PB to get under 30 minutes for the first time. Another BRR junior, Becky Miller, was second female and 17th overall.

Nick Jordan won the Sewerby Parkrun last weekend.

Away from Sewerby, Simon Walters was second at the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

Sewerby Parkrun: 1 Nick Jordan 19:48 2 Phill Taylor 20:38 6 Adam Dyas 21:22 9 Steve Wilson 21:43 11 Ted Imeson (jnr) 22:31 13 Richard Kirkpatrick 23:00 16 T J Choat (jnr) 23:28 17 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 23:35 19 Luke Duffill 23:40 21 Alan Feldberg 23:50 22 Jason Pointez 23:52 24 Graham Lonsdale 23:58 26 Jonathan Ogden 24:24 30 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 24:43 31 Joshua Miller (jnr) 24:44 35 Amy Fowler 25:03 42 Evie Lakes (jnr) 25:35 45 Patricia Bielby 25:45 48 Trish Watson 26:06 49 Andrew Gibson 26:14 51 Chris Humphries 26:25 55 Simon Porter 26:32 58 Stuart Gent 26:43 61 Damian Probett 27:03 68 Stephen Eblet 27:27 77 Dan Cawthorn 28:40 79 Kyle Tibbett (jnr) 28:48 PB 82 Keren Miller 28:52 83 Heidi Baker 29:00 87 Ethan Jones (jnr) 29:43 94 Erin Jones (jnr) 30:33 96 Pete Royal 30:44.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beverley Westwood Parkrun: 13 Paul Good 21:28