Nigel Trotter beats North Cliff clubmate Robert Child to earn Robin Hood’s Bay Singles Merit win

From left, runner-up Robert Child, Robin Hood's Bay's Tim Purcell and Merit winner Nigel Trotter.

Friday’s Over-60s crown green merit was a singles at Robin Hood’s Bay.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the first round Ronnie Noble (Borough) won 21-20 against home bowler Andy Braid and Robert Child (North Cliff) did the same against Hunmanby’s Phil Todd.

Kenny Wale (Whitby) staged a big comeback to beat Ian Richardson (N Cliff) 21-20) while David Muir (Eastfield) squeezed out a 21-19 win against Alan Horton (Hunmanby). Chris Dobson (Dukes Park) was pressed by Whitby’s Tommy Roberts before going through 21-19, Gary Thornton (Borough) was taken to 21-20 by Ray Leeman (Whitby) and Peter Fewster (RH Bay) won by the same score against Eastfield’s Ashley Brunton-Douglas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second round Jo Leeman (Whitby) ended Noble’s interest 21-15 and Child had a strong 21-13 win against Wale. Paul Morgan (Whitby) won 21-18 against Muir to face Geoff Oldham (Hunmanby) who won 21-10 against another Geoff, Coleman, from Whitby. Nigel Trotter (N Cliff) won comfortably against Ross Daniel (RH Bay) to face Thornton who won 21-14 against Dobson. Jennie Allen won a Hunmanby “derby” against Pam Watson 21-16 and Barrie Watson (Borough) won 21-11 against Fewster.

The close games continued into the quarter-finals with Child being taken to 21-20 by Jo Leeman and Morgan to 20-19 by Oldham.

The scores in the bottom half were both 21-10 with Trotter beating Thornton and Watson ending Allen’s hopes.

The semi-finals were both close affairs though with Child winning 21-19 against Morgan and Trotter surviving a comeback from Watson to win 21-20 by firing off a touching Watson wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final between the two North Cliff bowlers was a close fought affair. After 5 ends the scores were level at 9-9 and, after a slight surge by Child, they were level again at 14-14 after 13 ends.

Trotter then pulled away to lead 17-15 after 17 ends only for Child to level again before Trotter scored the 4 he needed in the next 3 ends to win 21-17.

In the Saturday Singles League Division 1 North Cliff A opened up a 12-point lead over Whitby with a 10-2 (188-146) home win against Borough A who now stand third, 2 points behind Whitby.

Hunmanby A are in fourth position after beating Whitby 8-4 (183-15) also at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other two matches were away wins with Dukes Park A winning 8-5 (172-157) against Borough B and Hunmanby B winning by a single point, 8-5 (174-173, at Eastfield.

In Division 2 Bridlington Bay A have a commanding 13 point lead over North Cliff B with a match in hand having had their rest week.

North Cliff B lost 8-4 (195-125) at Westgate A who are 7 points behind in third place but, again, with a match in hand.

Fourth-placed Borough C were their club’s only winning team with a 8-4 (201-142) home win against Westgate B while Brid Bay B won 7-5 (167-159) at home to Robin Hood’s Bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Friday there will be an Over-60s singles merit at Borough while on Sunday there is a Mixed Doubles at Bridlington Bay.

Entries for all merits during the summer must be made in advance with the appropriate Competition Secretary for the host club.