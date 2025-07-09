Nigel Trotter earns Bedlington Cup final win against Kenny Wale
In the preliminary round Tom Silcock (Barnsley) was pressed hard by a relatively new bowler, Craig Hoos (Whitby), but eventually won 21-20 while, in an all-Whitby game, Geoff Coleman won by the same score against doubles partner Kenny Rodgers.
Pam Watson (Hunmanby) was taken to 21-19 by Tony Bland (Borough) and David Muir (Eastfield) had a good 21-15 win against Sue Emmerson (Whitby). Joyce Harland (Whitby) recorded another very good result by beating Geoff Oldham 21-16 while a bowler new to the area, Ged Smedley (Eastfield) fought for a 21-17 win over the in-form Jo Leeman (Whitby).
The most surprising results came in the first round where in an all-Whitby game Ian Harland beat Tim Purcell 21-20 and another Whitby bowler, Tommy Roberts, beat Dave Knights (Sheffield) 21-17.
There was another upset when Championship table topper Andy Deighton (Dukes Park) lost 21-20 to his clubmate and Mixed Doubles partner Katie Gates.
Nigel Trotter won 21-19 against Lisa Watson (Hunmanby) and Peter Harvey (Whitby) winning by the same margin against Duncan Ruddlesden (Scholes, Leeds).
In the second round Jim Norris (Barnsley) won 21-17 against Robert Child (North Cliff) while Roberts cruised through against Ian Harland 21-10.
Paul Morgan (Whitby) had a close game against Richard Jackson (Thongsbridge) winning 21-18 to face Trotter who won 21-10 against Katie Gates.
Pam Watson won 21-17 against Silcock while Kenny Wale ended his clubmate, Joyce Harland’s, interest 21-14, Alan Landers (North Cliff) won 21-16 against Harvey and Kevin Gates (Dukes Park) just went through against Phil Todd (Hunmanby) 21-20.
The first quarter-final saw Norris win 21-15 against Roberts while Trotter dominated Morgan to win 21-8, Wale beat Pam Watson 21-17 and Kevin Gates demolished Landers 21-7.
In the first semi-final Trotter won 21-14 against Norris while Wale won 21-12 against Gates.
The final saw Trotter storm into an early lead by winning the first 6 ends to lead 13-5. Wale won the next 2 ends only for Trotter to win the next 2 to lead 16-7.
Wale finally hit a good streak winning 5 of the next 7 ends to trail 18-14 only for Trotter to score a 2 and a 1 to wrap up the match 21-14.
On Sunday there is the final of the William Boyes Cup at Hunmanby.
