Nigel Trotter, right, earned victory in the Bedlington Cup final against Kenny Wale, left.

On Sunday Whitby hosted a Singles Merit, their Bedlington Cup, on a day that started out with rain but then cleared up to fine but cloudy.

In the preliminary round Tom Silcock (Barnsley) was pressed hard by a relatively new bowler, Craig Hoos (Whitby), but eventually won 21-20 while, in an all-Whitby game, Geoff Coleman won by the same score against doubles partner Kenny Rodgers.

Pam Watson (Hunmanby) was taken to 21-19 by Tony Bland (Borough) and David Muir (Eastfield) had a good 21-15 win against Sue Emmerson (Whitby). Joyce Harland (Whitby) recorded another very good result by beating Geoff Oldham 21-16 while a bowler new to the area, Ged Smedley (Eastfield) fought for a 21-17 win over the in-form Jo Leeman (Whitby).

The most surprising results came in the first round where in an all-Whitby game Ian Harland beat Tim Purcell 21-20 and another Whitby bowler, Tommy Roberts, beat Dave Knights (Sheffield) 21-17.

There was another upset when Championship table topper Andy Deighton (Dukes Park) lost 21-20 to his clubmate and Mixed Doubles partner Katie Gates.

Nigel Trotter won 21-19 against Lisa Watson (Hunmanby) and Peter Harvey (Whitby) winning by the same margin against Duncan Ruddlesden (Scholes, Leeds).

In the second round Jim Norris (Barnsley) won 21-17 against Robert Child (North Cliff) while Roberts cruised through against Ian Harland 21-10.

Paul Morgan (Whitby) had a close game against Richard Jackson (Thongsbridge) winning 21-18 to face Trotter who won 21-10 against Katie Gates.

Pam Watson won 21-17 against Silcock while Kenny Wale ended his clubmate, Joyce Harland’s, interest 21-14, Alan Landers (North Cliff) won 21-16 against Harvey and Kevin Gates (Dukes Park) just went through against Phil Todd (Hunmanby) 21-20.

The first quarter-final saw Norris win 21-15 against Roberts while Trotter dominated Morgan to win 21-8, Wale beat Pam Watson 21-17 and Kevin Gates demolished Landers 21-7.

In the first semi-final Trotter won 21-14 against Norris while Wale won 21-12 against Gates.

The final saw Trotter storm into an early lead by winning the first 6 ends to lead 13-5. Wale won the next 2 ends only for Trotter to win the next 2 to lead 16-7.

Wale finally hit a good streak winning 5 of the next 7 ends to trail 18-14 only for Trotter to score a 2 and a 1 to wrap up the match 21-14.

On Sunday there is the final of the William Boyes Cup at Hunmanby.