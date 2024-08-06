​Nigel Trotter sees off Geoff Price in Dukes Park Over-60s Merit thriller

Nigel Trotter, left, beat Geoff Price in the Dukes Park Over-60s Merit

Friday saw Dukes Park host an Over-60s Singles Merit sponsored by Lloyd Dowsons Accountantsnote-0.

The entry was not the biggest with 31 bowlers competing meaning there was one bye to the second round, writes David Muir.

The competition was played with 3 on the card throughout.

The first round had a mixture of close games and comprehensive wins but there were no upsets.

In the second round Lynne Rippingale (Dukes Park) defeated her husband and clubmate Phil 21-15. This was also the score when another home bowler, Chris Dobson, beat Robert Child (North Cliff).

Another home player, Geoff Price went through 21-10 against Peter van de Gevel (Hunmanby) while Ashley Douglas (N Cliff) progressed 21-17 at the expense of Bernie Overfield (Hunmanby).

Cliff’s Nigel Trotter disposed of clubmate Ian Richardson 21-9, Alan Horton beat Tim Purcell (Whitby) 21-18, Geoff Watson (Whitby) had a 21-11 win over Denis O’Neill (Dukes Park) and Brian Whitehouse (also Dukes Park) beat Barrie Watson (Borough) 21-18.

In the quarter-finals Dobson had a 21-15 win over Rippingale and Price crushed Douglas 21-5. Trotter had a 21-12 win against Horton while Whitehouse beat another Watson, this time 21-19.

The semis saw Price go through 21-16 against Dobson while Trotter joined him in the final after a 21-15 win against Whitehouse.

For the second weekend running Trotter was engaged in an epic final. After Price won the first end Trotter took the next 3 ends to lead 8-5. The next few ends were more or less shared with Trotter was leading 12-9 after 11 ends. Price then started to score some 2s and led 16-14 after 17 ends.

Trotter took a grip on the game to win 4 successive ends to lead 20-16, only for Price to score 3 to make it 20-19 before Trotter closed the game out winning 21-19 after 24 ends.

Saturday sees the semi-finals and final of the Association Knock Out Cup at North Cliff, 10am start.

In the semi-finals Hunmanby face Borough B and Whitby take on Borough A. the final will start at approximately 2pm, depending on the finishing times of the semi-finals.

The next merits are a second Over-60s Singles at Robin Hoods Bay on Friday, August 9, and an Open Doubles at Whitby, on Sunday, August 11.

The start times are 9.30am and anyone wanting to play must register beforehand as the draws will be made in advance.