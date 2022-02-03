North Bay hot-shots secure British Isles Championship success at Scarborough IBC

the winning England team of, from left, Lawrence Moffatt, Bronagh Toleman and Lee Toleman with the British Isles triples trophies

The Scarborough-based trio secured victory at Scarborough Indoor Bowls Centre while representing England.

Bronagh Toleman said: “If Carlsberg did bowls weekends!

“Captaining the England premier side to runners-up position in the team competition, skipping a rink for the first time with five out of six wins and then capping it off with winning the British Isles individual triples title with my husband Lee and our good friend Lawrence!

The Scarborough stars in action at the British Isles Championships

“All of this in our home town and club North Bay.

“It doesn’t get much better than that.

“It was a fantastic spectacle from start to finish showcasing some of the best short mat bowlers in the world. Scarborough - you did us proud.”

The North Bay trio won the British Isles Triples title on Sunday.

They beat the Irish triple 21-10 in their first game on Saturday and drew with Scotland 12-12 in the second round. It all came down to the final match against Wales on Sunday.

Bronagh added: “We had to beat the Welsh and equal the result of Scotland v Ireland to secure the title, which we did with a convincing 17-7 win.

“We were also part of the Premier England side who came runner-up in the team event to Ireland.”

Husband Lee said: “I’m overwhelmed to have won the British Isles triples this weekend with my wife Bronagh and good friend Lawrence Moffat at Scarborough IBC.

“It was a fantastic weekend and the club did us proud.

“A very special thank you to Wendy the centre manager and her team who worked so hard, and to Bronagh for organising large parts of the event.

“It has helped promote the game no end and will hopefully attract new players to the club who will be made very welcome.