North Cliff’s Robert Child, left, wins Robin Hood’s Bay Over-60s Merit against Kenny Rodgers, right, with Tim Purcell of Robin Hood's Bay in the centre,

Bowlers from the south of the area were surprised, having departed in rain to find a fine, mainly sunny, day at Robin Hood’s Bay for the Over-60s merit.

There were no real surprises in the preliminary round games, played with 3 on the card, but in the first round Stephen Foster (Pudsey) had a big 21-9 win against Brian Whitehouse (Hunmanby).

Tony Allen (Hunmanby) was pressed hard by Ross Daniel (Robin Hoods Bay) but prevailed 21-18 while Stuart Hanson (Pudsey) beat Ian Richardson (North Cliff) 21-17.

In the second round Jennie Allen had a very comfortable 21-8 win against home bowler Peter Fewster while Kenny Rodgers beat his Whitby clubmate Ray Leeman 21-14.

Another Whitby bowler, Kenny Wale in his first Over-60s competition, beat Foster 21-17 to set up a game with Gay Thornton (Borough) who beat Tony Allen 21-13. In the bottom half of the draw Jo Leeman (Whitby) had a close 21-18 win against Chris Dobson while her clubmate Geoff Coleman just lost, 21-20, to Alan Kynaston (Hunmanby).

In the last pair of games Harry Old (Hunmanby) beat Hanson 21-15 to face Robert Child who won a North Cliff “derby” against Nigel Trotter 21-17.

In the first quarter final Rodgers won 21-13 against Jennie Allen while Thornton went through 21-19 against Wale. Kynaston had a good 21-11 win against the in-form Leeman while Child won 21-14 against Old.

In the semi-finals Rodgers continued his fine run by beating Thornton 21-14 while Child won 21-12 against Kynaston.

Unfortunately the final, now with 5 on the card, saw Rodgers run out of steam with Child running out to a 15-6 lead after 8 ends.

Rodgers did then score a 2 but it was too little, too late as Child then ran out to win 21-8.

In the Evening Singles League Eastfield A picked up after their rest week with a 154-80 (7-1) win over North Cliff C to retain first position in Division 2.

On Tuesday in Division 1 Borough A currently stand 147 points clear of North Cliff A after winning 158-132 (6-2) at home to North Cliff B.

On Wednesday in the Over-60s League Division 1, North Cliff won 4 games against champs Hunmanby A but lost the fifth so heavily that they lost the aggregate 99-85 for a points score of 8-5.