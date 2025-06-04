North Cliff bowler Robert Child wins Robin Hood’s Bay Over-60s Merit
There were no real surprises in the preliminary round games, played with 3 on the card, but in the first round Stephen Foster (Pudsey) had a big 21-9 win against Brian Whitehouse (Hunmanby).
Tony Allen (Hunmanby) was pressed hard by Ross Daniel (Robin Hoods Bay) but prevailed 21-18 while Stuart Hanson (Pudsey) beat Ian Richardson (North Cliff) 21-17.
In the second round Jennie Allen had a very comfortable 21-8 win against home bowler Peter Fewster while Kenny Rodgers beat his Whitby clubmate Ray Leeman 21-14.
Another Whitby bowler, Kenny Wale in his first Over-60s competition, beat Foster 21-17 to set up a game with Gay Thornton (Borough) who beat Tony Allen 21-13. In the bottom half of the draw Jo Leeman (Whitby) had a close 21-18 win against Chris Dobson while her clubmate Geoff Coleman just lost, 21-20, to Alan Kynaston (Hunmanby).
In the last pair of games Harry Old (Hunmanby) beat Hanson 21-15 to face Robert Child who won a North Cliff “derby” against Nigel Trotter 21-17.
In the first quarter final Rodgers won 21-13 against Jennie Allen while Thornton went through 21-19 against Wale. Kynaston had a good 21-11 win against the in-form Leeman while Child won 21-14 against Old.
In the semi-finals Rodgers continued his fine run by beating Thornton 21-14 while Child won 21-12 against Kynaston.
Unfortunately the final, now with 5 on the card, saw Rodgers run out of steam with Child running out to a 15-6 lead after 8 ends.
Rodgers did then score a 2 but it was too little, too late as Child then ran out to win 21-8.
In the Evening Singles League Eastfield A picked up after their rest week with a 154-80 (7-1) win over North Cliff C to retain first position in Division 2.
On Tuesday in Division 1 Borough A currently stand 147 points clear of North Cliff A after winning 158-132 (6-2) at home to North Cliff B.
On Wednesday in the Over-60s League Division 1, North Cliff won 4 games against champs Hunmanby A but lost the fifth so heavily that they lost the aggregate 99-85 for a points score of 8-5.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.