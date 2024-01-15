North Cliff crown green bowls star Alan Landers wins Whitby winter merit
In the first round, notable games included Jennie Allen (Hunmanby) beating home player Steve Dover 21-18, making a comeback to do so, writes David Muir.
Others were a second all-Whitby game where Sue Emmerson beat Geoff Watson 21-20, Paul Morgan (Whitby) beating last week’s winner Kevin Gates (Dukes Park) 21-18 and a third all-Whitby encounter where Alan Boland came through 21-19 against Sue Green.
In the second round stand-out games included Ronnie Noble (Borough) beating Sue Emmerson 21-17 having beaten her husband, Emmo, 21-10 in the previous round and Denise Dobson (Dukes Park) winning 21-20 against Ian Richardson (North Cliff).
In the first quarter-final Allen edged a 21-20 win against Ashley Douglas (North Cliff) and Noble disposed of a third member of Whitby’s Emmerson-Wale-Harvey clan, Kenny Wale, 21-19.
In the other quarters, Paul Morgan (Whitby) beating Dobson 21-6 and Alan Landers (North Cliff) beating Boland 21-9.
In the semis Noble eased to a 21-10 over Allen to reach his first open singles merit final while Landers had a closer game, 21-15 against Morgan.
In the final Noble put up a decent challenge but the local experience of Landers, as a onetime Whitby player, told in the end and he ran out a 21-15 winner.
In the consolation, Tea & Biscuits, competition 16 first game losers plus 2 others played a drawn pairs, again with 4 bowlers having to play a preliminary round game where Whitby’s Peter Harvey & Emmo Emmerson beat Robert Child (North Cliff) & Joyce Harland (Whitby).
In the first round Sue Green and Peter Fewster (Robin Hood’s Bay) beat Adam Chilvers and Scott Wardman 21-18, Katie Gates (Dukes Park) and Geoff Watson beat Daphne Fewster (Robin Hood’s Bay) and Steve Dover 21-10, Tim Purcell (Whitby) and Dave Moment (North Cliff) won 21-10 against Pauline Allinson and Ian Harland (Whitby) and Emmerson and Harvey beat Pam Moment (North Cliff) and Tony Allen (Hunmanby) 21-7.
In the first semi-final Gates and Watson beat Green and Fewster 21-20 whilst in the second Purcell and Moment won 21-16 against Emmerson and Harvey before going on to win the final by 21-15.
The next open singles will be on Sunday, January 21, at Robin Hood’s Bay, weather permitting, with the usual scratch time of 9am.