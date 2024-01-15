North Cliff crown green bowls star Alan Landers wins Whitby winter merit

​​North Cliff bowler Alan Landers claimed victory in the first Yorkshire Coast Crown Green Bowling Association winter merit to be held at Whitby BC.

In the first round, notable games included Jennie Allen (Hunmanby) beating home player Steve Dover 21-18, making a comeback to do so, writes David Muir.

Others were a second all-Whitby game where Sue Emmerson beat Geoff Watson 21-20, Paul Morgan (Whitby) beating last week’s winner Kevin Gates (Dukes Park) 21-18 and a third all-Whitby encounter where Alan Boland came through 21-19 against Sue Green.

In the second round stand-out games included Ronnie Noble (Borough) beating Sue Emmerson 21-17 having beaten her husband, Emmo, 21-10 in the previous round and Denise Dobson (Dukes Park) winning 21-20 against Ian Richardson (North Cliff).

In the first quarter-final Allen edged a 21-20 win against Ashley Douglas (North Cliff) and Noble disposed of a third member of Whitby’s Emmerson-Wale-Harvey clan, Kenny Wale, 21-19.

In the other quarters, Paul Morgan (Whitby) beating Dobson 21-6 and Alan Landers (North Cliff) beating Boland 21-9.

In the semis Noble eased to a 21-10 over Allen to reach his first open singles merit final while Landers had a closer game, 21-15 against Morgan.

In the final Noble put up a decent challenge but the local experience of Landers, as a onetime Whitby player, told in the end and he ran out a 21-15 winner.

In the consolation, Tea & Biscuits, competition 16 first game losers plus 2 others played a drawn pairs, again with 4 bowlers having to play a preliminary round game where Whitby’s Peter Harvey & Emmo Emmerson beat Robert Child (North Cliff) & Joyce Harland (Whitby).

In the first round Sue Green and Peter Fewster (Robin Hood’s Bay) beat Adam Chilvers and Scott Wardman 21-18, Katie Gates (Dukes Park) and Geoff Watson beat Daphne Fewster (Robin Hood’s Bay) and Steve Dover 21-10, Tim Purcell (Whitby) and Dave Moment (North Cliff) won 21-10 against Pauline Allinson and Ian Harland (Whitby) and Emmerson and Harvey beat Pam Moment (North Cliff) and Tony Allen (Hunmanby) 21-7.

In the first semi-final Gates and Watson beat Green and Fewster 21-20 whilst in the second Purcell and Moment won 21-16 against Emmerson and Harvey before going on to win the final by 21-15.