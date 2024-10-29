North East Region Under-17s Squash Championship title joy for Scarborough star Ben Squires

Ben Squires achieved more success at the weekend, the Scarborough Squash Academy teenager winning the North East Region Under-17s Squash Championships.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben, playing in a pool of three which contained the number 2 and 3 seeds, secured a 3-1 and 3-2 win respectively to progress to the final against the no 1 seed who by far had an easier draw.

After a few hours rest and advice from coach Lew Marsden, Ben took to the court determined as ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a very tough encounter Ben put all his coaching into practice, moving his opponent around the court almost every rally. It proved the right tactic as Ben gained a 3-1 victory adding yet another trophy to his collection.

Scarborough's Ben Squires was named the North East Regional U17s squash champion.

The result impressed those watching and if all goes well Ben will be representing the North East and Yorkshire in the up and coming nationals as North East champion.

At the same tournament but in the Under-11 category, Josh Mowatt again gave a display that earned him a top eight finish against older opponents.

A victory finally arrived for the Scarborough Squash 3rds, at home to Wigginton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After recording his first win against Kirkby, Xav Gledhill was looking to kick on. From 2-0 down, Xav levelled at 2-2 but his opponent took the 5th in a great contest.

Zeke Gledhill lost 3-0 at 2 but pushed his opponent all the way, then came wins for Harry Amstell, Jim Mowatt and Ben Mason to give the team a well deserved 16-7 victory moving up to eighth from 11 teams in the division.

Scarborough 2nds began their campaign at York and found it tough going.

All matches ended 3-0, the only victory going to captain Mark Squires at 1. Next up are Dunnington at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first team also started their campaign having to draw from the seconds due to their numbers one, two and five being unavailable.

However they did not let the team down and both Alan Rees at 4 and Marcus Brown at 3 recorded victories along with Jamie Gledhill who dug deep and kept his nerve and concentration against a very talented and seasoned playing who had a few tricks up his sleeve.

John Fuller struggled at 1, losing 3-1 while Maciej Groca found it tough going at 5 losing 3-0, though as his match progressed he got better and better.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​