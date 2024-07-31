North Yorkshire's Georgie Brayshaw on 'incredible' experience as her team take Team GB's sixth medal at Paris Olympics

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Just incredible” was Georgie Brayshaw’s reaction to helping Team Great Britain secure their sixth medal of the Paris 2024 Olympics in the most dramatic fashion.

Rower Brayshaw, whose parents live in Whitby, was part of the women’s quadruple sculls crew that edged out the Netherlands at the very last moment of this morning’s (July 31) final.

Trailing their European rivals throughout and still half-a-length behind with only 200 metres to go, Team GB produced a storming finish, nosing in front with the final stroke of the race just as the boats crossed the finish line.

That historic victory was secured in a time of 6 minutes 16.31 seconds, just 0.015 seconds ahead of the Dutch (6:16:46).

Gold medalists Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgina Brayshaw of Team Great Britain celebrate at the Rowing Women's Quadruple Sculls medal ceremony on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Picture: Francois Nel/Getty Images

In doing so alongside Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Lauren Henry, 30-year-old Brayshaw became part of the first British team ever to win Olympic gold in the women’s quadruple sculls squad.

“It’s just incredible, I have no words,” Brayshaw said.

“It just means so much. I don’t really think too much about what happened and just got on with it.

“I just had belief in what they were telling me from behind me, if they tell me we can get this I just trust them so much.

Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgina Brayshaw of Team Great Britain compete in the Rowing Women's Quadruple Sculls Final A on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France. Picture: Francois Nel/Getty Images

“It’s really amazing.”

Already a world and European quadruple sculls champion, Brayshaw’s achievements as a rower are made all the more incredible by the adversity she has had to overcome to make it to the very top of the sport.

Aged 15, she fell from a horse, was in a coma for nine days and left temporarily paralysed down the left side of her body.

Doctors initially warned her parents – who now live in Whitby – that Brayshaw would never walk again, or be able to feed herself, but she was back on her feet again within weeks.

Having left North Yorkshire to attend university in Northampton, she then took up rowing and went on to excel, earning her first call up to Team GB as recently as 2022.