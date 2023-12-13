News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Northern star Erin Gummerson snaps up bronze medal at indoor competition

Bridlington Road Runners Juniors girls captain Erin Gummerson provided the standout performance for the club’s young runners this past week.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 13th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Erin Gummerson won a bronze medal at the Northern Athletics event last weekend.Erin Gummerson won a bronze medal at the Northern Athletics event last weekend.
Erin Gummerson won a bronze medal at the Northern Athletics event last weekend.

Taking her versatile talents indoors, the fifteen-year-old athlete excelled, with a hugely impressive 600m to secure bronze overall in the Under-17 Girls event, writes Tom Fynn.

Erin demonstrated all her composure and confidence to run a 1:48:41 race at the Northern Athletics event, based in Sheffield, which features the top regional talent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This podium finish, in her first indoor athletics meeting of the winter season, will no doubt prove to be a springboard for her season.

Most Popular

In other parkruns, as races were few this weekend, Amanda and Kirsten took on their hometown parkrun in Barnsley to finish together with only a few seconds apart.

Emma Richardson was in action in York, while Dominic, Dave and Susan Bond also took in the sights of the York event.

Related topics:SheffieldBarnsleyYork