Northern star Erin Gummerson snaps up bronze medal at indoor competition
Taking her versatile talents indoors, the fifteen-year-old athlete excelled, with a hugely impressive 600m to secure bronze overall in the Under-17 Girls event, writes Tom Fynn.
Erin demonstrated all her composure and confidence to run a 1:48:41 race at the Northern Athletics event, based in Sheffield, which features the top regional talent.
This podium finish, in her first indoor athletics meeting of the winter season, will no doubt prove to be a springboard for her season.
In other parkruns, as races were few this weekend, Amanda and Kirsten took on their hometown parkrun in Barnsley to finish together with only a few seconds apart.
Emma Richardson was in action in York, while Dominic, Dave and Susan Bond also took in the sights of the York event.