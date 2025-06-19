Northstead Boys shine at North Yorkshire cricket finals

The Northstead Y5/6 boys’ cricket team battled hard under the blazing sun at the North Yorkshire Finals held at Richmond School, earning praise for both their skill and sportsmanship.

Twelve top teams from across the county came together for the tournament, with the coveted prize of a place at the Yorkshire Finals at Headingley up for grabs. Northstead were drawn into a tough group featuring strong teams from York, Harrogate, Helmsley, Saltburn and Richmond.

The boys opened their campaign against last year’s champions, Saltburn, and despite brilliant catches from Rudy and Jack, and big 6s from Freddie and Rudy, they narrowly lost 90–50. They bounced back with a thrilling win over York champions St Wilfrid’s, with standout performances from Matthew (wicket), Stanley (2 catches and several 4s), and a 6 from Jack, sealing an 86–79 victory.

The heat intensified, and so did the competition. Northstead put up a strong fight against Helmsley, with Tom bowling a maiden over and some spectacular fielding by Sachin and Stanley, but ultimately lost 110–65.

Determined not to give up, the boys edged out Richmond Methodist School in a nail-biting match. Early wickets from Freddie and sharp fielding from Zak A helped set up a low target, which Zak and Matty chased down in the final few balls to secure their second win of the day.

The final match saw Northstead face Pannal, undefeated champions from Harrogate. Against all odds, the boys delivered their best batting performance of the tournament, with Rudy, Jack and Sacchin smashing 6s and several players hitting boundaries. Though they lost 99–54, they were the only team to stop Pannal from passing 100 runs.

In the end, Northstead won two of their five matches, just missing out on a place in the finals. But their efforts were far from disappointing. As Scarborough Area Champions, and one of the top 12 teams in North Yorkshire, the boys did themselves and their school proud.

One spectator summed it up perfectly: “What a lovely bunch of lads you have.” Their coach agreed, beaming with pride: “I couldn’t be prouder. We’ll be seeing great things from these boys in the future.”