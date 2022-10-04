Oliver Newton races to victory in first-ever Bridlington Multi-Terrain Race

Bridlington Fun Run

It replaced the club’s annual half-marathon road race, and provided a more testing route on clifftop paths and through fields as the runners headed towards Danes Dyke and Flamborough before returning to Bridlington, writes John Edwards.

Newton made light work of the new course, finishing in a remarkable time of one hour, 19 minutes and two seconds which could prove to be the benchmark for years to come.

He had a lead of 10 minutes and 40 seconds over his closest rival, Michael Keedy of Hambleton AC, who was second and took the fastest over 50 prize.

The winner of the Bridlington Multi-Terrain Race PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Adrian Bushby of City of Hull AC was third, followed by four members of Nidd Valley Road Runners, with the Harrogate club showing great support by sending a strong contingent to the Yorkshire coast.

Conditions were superb for the new event, with glorious sunshine and only a light breeze.

Jenny Featherstone of Totley AC was the first female, and 14th overall, in under one hour and 41 minutes, with Sally Temperley second and Beverley AC’s Valeriya Marshall third.

Bridlington Road Runners members were out in force marshalling along the route and supporting the athletes, and the feedback was that the new route had been an overwhelming hit with competitiors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The early stages of the Bridlington Multi-Terrain Race

It meant the host club had just one entrant, teenager Micah Gibson who flew the flag for Bridlington superbly, setting a Personal Best for the half- marathon and breaking the two-hour barrier for the first time – a superb achievement.

There was a stronger yellow and black contingent in the fun run, which saw a number of the club’s juniors involved.

Ben Edwards was first back, for the second successive year, completing the 1.1 miles in six minutes and 35 seconds. Becky Miller came home in second place and Ted Imeson ensured it was a clean sweep for the Bridlington club.

Advertisement Hide Ad